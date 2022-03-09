Petaluma Buzz: Lots of news from the Petaluma History Museum

Women’s clubs team up for joint history exhibit at Petaluma museum: An elaborate new exhibition will soon be opening at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum under the title “Finding our Roots: Women of Petaluma Flourishing & Blooming Over the Years.” A joint project of the Petaluma Woman’s Club and the Petaluma Garden Club, the exhibit will kick off with a grand opening on April 8, from 6-8 p.m., and run through May 29.

“The exhibition tells the story of the women of Petaluma and their impact on our community over the last 126 years,” states a news release distributed last week. The Garden Club was founded in 1924, making 2022 its 98th year, while the now 126-year-old Woman’s Club was originally formed in 1896.

The grand opening of the exhibit will include representatives of Petalumans of Yesteryear, a group of interpretive actors who appear as prominent personages of the past. Some of the important historical figures that will be conjured for the event include Ida Belle McNear, the first president of the Petaluma Woman’s Club (originally named The Woman’s Club of Petaluma), Clara Belle Ivancovich, Josie Hill, Nellie Denman and Addie Atwater, an early president of the Ladies Improvement Club.

There will be live music (by Home Johnstone and Pam Sommers), and festivities will include a reading from the 1800s written by the aforementioned Ivancovich, an early president of the Petaluma Woman’s Club.

New Black History Timeline installed at museum: There is more news from the Petaluma Museum. A brand new Petaluma Black History timeline has been designed and permanently installed among the museum’s many existing exhibits. Created by Petaluma historian John Patrick Sheehy and designed by Laurie Szujewska, the detail-packed display was installed on Feb. 23 by staff members Skye Bailey and Terry Park, and is now available for viewing.

‘Junior Historian’ exhibit extended: In even more news from the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, the interactive “junior historians” exhibit that opened in February has been extended until the end of March. This family friendly activity invites local kids to contribute to the museum’s archive of history from the perspective of young folks. The exhibit has been expanded as well, with additional gallery walls made available for the art that kids have been creating since the exhibit opened on Feb. 18.

In the Creativity Station, youngsters are invited to draw and color Petaluma-themed art, and identify their favorite Petaluma playgrounds and other play spots on an interactive map. There is also a lively scavenger hunt game in which history sleuths can explore the Museum in search of specific items and displays, with a prize for adventurers who complete the hunt.

For more information visit PetalumaMuseum.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop your suggestion into and email and send it to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.