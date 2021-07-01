Petaluma Buzz: Massive mural taking shape in Petaluma

Another flower on the wall: After a year of collaborative brainstorming and planning between Sonoma County’s ArtStart and Recology, a fantastical garden of enormous flowers is emerging on a concrete wall along Petaluma’s Dynamic Way. The project has required an enormous effort, not just because of the size of the flowers, but the number of people it’s taken to create the floral giants, and then (beginning two weeks ago) to install them. Beginning last summer, ArtStart began distributing kits containing poly-tap shapes and paints, which hundreds of Recology employees and high school students around Sonoma County have used to create pieces of the towering flower images. Artstart is an award-winning non-profit educational arts organization in operation in Sonoma County since 1999. Its mission is to provide mentoring and arts experience for local youth, through the creation of public art. Learn more about ArtStart at artstart.us.

Cotati Accordion Festival planning to make a joyful (and live in-person) noise: It’s official. After going virtual last year, the annual Cotati Accordion Festival will celebrate its 30th year of squeezebox madness and international musical exchange with a return to live shows. Employing the theme “Bringing Joy Back to Our Lives,” the festival, organized by Petaluma’s Scott Goree, will take place on Sept. 25 and 26 at La Plaza Park in Cotati. Among those acts already announced is the ever-popular cowboy-singer Sourdough Slim, the band Junk Parlor, virtuoso Cory Pesaturo and Hernendez Hideaway. Tickets are now on sale at CotatiFest.org.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.