Petaluma Buzz: Missing burgers, little new library and lonely snakes

“Closed” has many meanings, apparently: At this point, most folks in town have received the news that the McDonald’s drive-thru on McDowell Boulevard has been torn down, and will be rebuilt from the ground up. In fact, the foundation for the new building has already been partially laid, and work appears to be moving steadily along. What’s amusing is that on the chain-link fence surrounding the constructions site, a large colorful banner has been place, proclaiming, “Sorry, we’re closed,” with an image of a bag of french fries, just to make it clear that it’s a McDonald’s they are talking about. Of course, a simple glance beyond the fence reveals that the popular eatery is more than just closed.

It’s gone. As in, completely leveled. With huge machinery standing more-or-less where the kitchen used to be. Think of it as being closed, only super-sized.

And yes, every once in a while, as was observed during the taking of the accompanying photograph, motorists with confused expressions on their faces do pull in off the boulevard, preparing to line up in the drive-thru lane — only to come face-to-face with the fence, that sign, and no McDonald’s.

Not sure why that’s so funny. But it is.

It really is.

Local girl opens book exchange for neighborhood kids: Little Free Libraries are those whimsical take-one-leave-one book receptacles that pop up in the most surprising places. There’s no telling how many of them there are actually in Petaluma. There are just under 30 listed on the official Little Free Libraries website, though the site makes it clear that the map only indicates those Little Libraries whose managers have intentionally logged on to list them. Whatever the true number is, we can now add one more, because as of last week, 9-year-old Michelle Mendoza has overseen the installation of her very own little library — with a bit of a personalized spin on it. Inspired to share books with other kids in her area, Mendoza — who reportedly loves reading, and reads upwards of 50 books a month — also included a customized free food shelf on the bottom of the structure, so anyone neighbors can leave food items for those in the area who could use some extra help.

Petaluma Wildlife Museum cancels 2021 summer camp, but eyes June reopening for weekend tours: The snakes, lizards, insects and chinchillas of Petaluma High School’s one-of-a-kind Wildlife & Natural Science Museum have not had a lot of visitors of late. But according to board member Jessi Redfield, that could all change this summer.

“Despite deciding against summer camp again this year, due to the logistics and safety we do plan on opening to the public again on Saturdays, starting in hopefully June,” Redfield said in an written response to a query from the Buzz.

Last year, the unique nonprofit, facing devastating financial losses with the COVID-19 closure of the operation, reached out to the Petaluma community through a crowd-funding campaign. At risk was the museum’s popular training programs and educational offerings, plus more than 50 living “animal ambassadors,” and a stunning collection of donated taxidermy animals worth more than $1 million.

“The GoFundMe was a rousing success,” reported Redfield. “We raised nearly $50k, and have received significant donations apart from the (GoFundMe campaign) as well. The Museum is secure for a while more.”

For information on the museum, or to offer additional financial support, go to the website at PetalumaWildlifeMuseum.org.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Maybe a picture to go with it? Drop a line with your suggestion to Community Editor David Templeton at davidtempleton@arguscourier.com.