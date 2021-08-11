Petaluma Buzz: Museum seeks original poetry to coincide with “Black and White” photo exhibit

Museum announces poetry contest to coincide with photo exhibit: Bay Area poets are invited to submit a poem inspired by a new virtual photography exhibit titled “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope and Diversity in America.”

The exhibit, sponsored locally by the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, will officially launch online Sept. 26, and will run through Nov. 6. There will be a grand opening reception on Friday, Oct. 1, at which three poets will read original poems selected specially for the event, and reprinted in a commemorative chapbook.

The poems, which can be submitted through Aug. 31, will all be inspired by one of the photos in the exhibit, and cash prizes will be awarded for the three winning poems. The photographs were discovered at a garage sale in 1965, when Doug Keister, then 16, acquired 280 glass plate negatives. When he began to make prints, he realized that the photos were portraits of Black residents of Lincoln, Nebraska, taken in the early 20th century.

These striking images have been attributed to John Johnson, a Black photographer who used his own neighborhood to capture the faces, and show vivid glimpses into the lives, of his friends, family and neighbors. The son of a Civil War Veteran and a runaway slave, Johnson lived from 1879-1953.

Poets who wish to participate can view a preview of the exhibit, and select a photo to use as inspiration. There is no fee to enter the poetry contest. Interested poets can find further information and link to the preview at PetalumaMuseum.com/events.

