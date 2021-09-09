Petaluma Buzz: Music returns to Cinnabar, Boy Scouts host preparedness event

Tammy Hall inaugurates Cinnabar’s return to music: Among the many regular activities postponed by the pandemic was Cinnabar Theater’s annual live music series. On Sunday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the local theater company kicks off the music again with an appearance by the Tammy Hall Quartet. The intimate concert is titled “A Time for Love,” and will focus on the Bay Area icons’ celebrated knack for jazz music. A vocalist and pianist, Hall will be joined by Daria Johnson on drums, Leberta Loral on vocals and Ruth Davies on bass.

Petaluma Boy Scouts invite you to be prepared: With a severe drought and another fire season upon us, to followed by the will-it-rain-or-won’t-it uncertainties of the weather, all under the lingering shadow of COVID-19, there is no better time to learn a few things about emergency preparedness. On Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a, to 3 p.m., the 9th Annual Petaluma Community Emergency Preparedness Fair takes place at Walnut Park. Presented by Petaluma’s Boy Scouts Troop 9, the large-scale event will bring together dozens of organizations meeting the community and presenting information about public and personal safety. Included will be representative from the Petaluma Fire Department, FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, the Red Cross, the U.S. Coast Guard, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, the American Legion, and many others. At a varsity of booths, there will be demonstrations of CPR and first aid, emergency survival camping, Dutch oven cooking and more. First aid and emergency survival kits will be available for the first 100 families. Onsite donations of blood will be accepted with the assistance of the Vitalant Bloodmobile, the Halter Project will be on hand to tell people about its large animal fire rescue efforts, and because there’s no emergency quite like being hungry, a benefit tri-tip barbecue will be selling delicious plates of freshly cooked food as a fundraiser for Troop 9.

Fall Social planned by Petaluma’s AAUW: The local first-time-back list keeps growing, and among the latest organizations to welcome people back (to in-person gatherings) for the first time since early 2020 is Petaluma’s chapter of the American Association of University Women. On Saturday, September 18, the group will present its annual Fall Social at 1:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park. The free event is designed to highlight the opportunities avilable to current and future members of the AAUW, which was established to advocate for education and equity for women and girls.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.