Petaluma Buzz: ‘Musings and Ravings,’ and a ‘Citizen Surgeon’

New pandemic-themed book features “Musings and Ravings” of local (and not so local) writers: The Write Spot, a kind of virtual gathering place and blog supporting Bay Area writers and founded by Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, has produced a popular series of anthologies for years. Each book has a theme, and includes pieces submitted by (mostly) local writers, many of whom have attended in-person Jump Start writing sessions at Copperfield’s (back when that was a thing) or the Zoom-based sessions and Writers Forum events Cullen has hosted since the pandemic moved everyone into online gatherings. Attendees range from professional writers with published books to first-timers just beginning to explore the art of putting words on paper. The latest Write Spot release is titled “Musings and Ravings From a Pandemic Year,” and as the name suggests, is a collection of pieces reflecting on the lives of people who’ve adjusted, some more gracefully than others, to the jarring changes brought on by COVID-19. Among those changes is that folks from outside the area are now able to attend the virtual sessions, and the book includes pieces from outside the Bay Area alongside those written by local authors. In support of the new book, now available through The Write Spot’s website and several Bay Area booksellers, Cullen’s Writer’s Forum events (hosted twice a month on Zoom) feature pairs of writers from the anthology reading their pieces and then leading writing sessions using prompts inspired by those writings. Next up, on Saturday, July 17, at 2 p.m., it’s Deb Fenwick and Susie Moses, followed by Karen Handyside Ely and Dave Seter (Wednesday, July 21, 6 p.m.), Patricia Morris and Cheryl Moore (Thursday, July 29, 6 p.m.), Julie Wilder-Sherman and Diane Dupuis (Sunday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.) and Lynn Levy and Christine Renaudin (Saturday, Aug. 21, 10 a.m.). For more information, visit TheWriteSpot.us.

Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese plays major part in producing military surgeon’s memoir: When Chicago-based surgeon and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Paul Bryan Roach set out to record his memoir “Citizen Surgeon” as an audiobook, he chose Petaluma’s Squeaky Cheese Productions to do the laborious and time-consuming recording sessions. An award-winning studio focusing on the creation of audiobooks, Squeaky Cheese was founded by Ralph Scott and Kendra Murray, who recently announced that the completed audio, taped over a week-long period in late May and early June, had been officially sent to Blackstone Audio. A major distributor of audiobooks based in Ashland, Oregon, Blackstone had, at that time, set an approximate mid-July release target for the book. While in town to record “Citizen Surgeon,” Dr. Roach marked Memorial Day with a visit to the Petaluma Collective Militaria Museum, and gave a talk about his experiences serving in Afghanistan, sharing some of the stories that are included in the book. The Audible release of the moving and gripping memoir is now available at Audible.com.

Copperfield’s may hold in-person events in the fall, likely to continue virtual book events: Among the scant few positives of the pandemic has been the expanded audience that’s been gained as book stores like Petaluma’s Copperfield’s pivoted from in-person author events to Zoom-based virtual events. Earlier this year, Copperfield’s held one of its largest gatherings ever when it virtually hosted controversial author and government whistle-blower Edward Snowden, in a live-streaming conversation with author Corey Doctorow. Folks from all over the world tuned in, in numbers of around 550 people, far beyond what could have been hosted in the store (even if Snowden hadn’t needed to Zoom his appearance from an undisclosed location in Russia). Even less notorious figures, though, have seen large numbers for the events, so it’s no surprise that Copperfield’s is considering keeping at least some of the virtual author talks after it resumes in-person gathering in the store. Whatever and whenever it happens, it will likely be some combination of the two.

“We'll probably return to in-store events some time in the fall,” confirms Barbara Lane, of Copperfield’s, “and continue to have virtual events as well — so yes, some sort of combo.”

Coming up at Copperfield’s are virtual conversations between chef/physician Dr. Linda Shiu (“Spicebox Kitchen: Eat Well and Be Healthy with Globally Inspired, Vegetable-Forward Recipes”) and cookbook author Joanne Weir on Wednesday, July 21, 7 p.m., and a talk by sportswriter Scott Howard Cooper (“Steve Kerr: A Life”), discussing his new basketball biography with journalist Scott Marsh on July 29, 7 p.m. The full schedule of upcoming events can be found at CopperfieldsBooks.com.

