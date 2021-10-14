Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma filmmaker directing new monster movie

Petaluma’s Mitch Altieri making a new horror movie in New Jersey: For the last several weeks, Petaluma filmmaker Mitchell Altieri has been working in what he calls “the wilds of New Jersey, near the New York border,” shooting his latest horror movie, “Consumed.”

And if that’s not a perfect title for a horror film, we don’t know what is.

Though Altieri and team are keeping details under wraps for now, the movie is about a camping trip gone wrong when a recent cancer-survivor and her husband find themselves pursued by a ravenous, terrifying, skin-stealing creature in the woods. They are eventually, as often happens in scary stories, either helped, hindered or both by a gruff and mysterious survivalist/monster-hunter who lives in an underground bunker in the forest.

Petaluma director Mitchell Altieri (File Photo)

The film is being produced by Jeff Allard, producer of the 2003 and 2006 “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” remakes. Altieri, who describes this project as “elevated horror,” made a name for himself with such grisly gems as “The Hamiltons” (filmed in Petaluma in 2006 with Phil Flores, working under the name The Butcher Brothers), 2017’s “The Night Watchmen,” 2020’s “Star Light,” and others.

In a late-night, east coast-time text from the set of “Consumed,” Altieri reported that the shoot, now nearing its final days, has been going well, and the whole crew is masked and working under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. Apparently, even when making a fright flick full of dead bodies, everyone has to stay safe.

“We’re out in the country township of Vernon, I think,” he texted, noting that Phil Flores is also on the team serving as one of the movie’s producers. “Yes, the other Butcher Brother. Ha Ha.”

Though he is not allowed to reveal the names of the cast yet for “Consumed,” which appears to focus mainly on just those three lost-in-the-woods characters, Altieri hints that once those actors are announced, possibly within a few weeks, horror movie fans are going to be very happy.

Altieri did send along several behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set.

“Yes, that is me on the rock,” he said, “rocking the mask.”

