Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma Jewish center acquires sacred scroll

Torah celebration comes to downtown Petaluma’s Penry Park: Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma will host a gathering in Penry Park on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. to celebrate a rare and special event: the final letters of a Torah scroll being applied by an expert scribe, officially completing the new hand-lettered scroll that has taken over a year to create.

“Until now, we have been using a borrowed Torah,” said Rabbi Dovid Bush, adding that the completion of the Chabad community’s new Torah scroll coincides with the Center’s six-year anniversary in Petaluma. “As a new organization, we didn’t have the resources to purchase one of our own.”

Bush said the majority of the scroll was created in Israel. Attendees of the event on Sunday will witness the last lines being penned in place, followed by a celebration that will include music and food. At the end, the Torah will be danced down the street to the Chabad Center. The event is open to the public.

“Celebrations like this are meant to be shared,” Bush said. “There are so many beautiful messages in the Torah that can be meaningful to anyone. We want to make a big deal out of this, because it really is a very cool thing.”

Copperfield’s to hold first live author event with ‘Pearls Before Swine’ cartoonist: It’s been a long time since we could gather in person for a live author meet-and-greet at Copperfield’s Books’ downtown store, which successfully pivoted to Zoom-based events 17 months ago. The bookseller could not have picked a livelier guest to welcome families back with than Stephan Pastis, best known as the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His new graphic novel, “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” will be featured at the event Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. There is limited capacity to watch Pastis’ in-store presentation (though audio will be broadcast throughout the store), and signings will take place outdoors. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

