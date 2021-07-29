Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma Library Branch Manager Joe Cochrane retiring

Joe Cochrane retiring as Petaluma Library branch manager: Joe Cochrane, who’s been branch manager of the Petaluma Regional Library for seven years, will retire Aug. 14, but his staff began the separation process Tuesday, July 27, throwing a kind of public open house they dubbed “Joe Day.” They even gave him a kingly crown, cape and scepter as his many fans dropped by the library to wish him well.

“It’s fun,” Cochrane said of the royal get-up, pointing also to the inflated balloons spelling out “Joe Day” over a stand of book shelves. “I don’t think I’ve never had a day before.”

Previous to the gig in Petaluma, Cochrane worked for the State Library of California for 18 years, serving as “cooperative librarian,” serving six counties in Northern California. Among the many achievements he says he is most proud of over the last seven years has been supporting the annual LumaCon event, which brings professional cartoonists together with young artists for a day of mutual admiration and side-by-side book and art signings. Cochrane happily remarked that he’s already secured the Petaluma Community Center for the 2022 event, and locked in funds to make sure it happens.

“It’s one of the most important events we sponsor,” he said.

After his retirement, Cochrane - who has a strong theater background and expertise as a mime and Italian comedia - plans to spend time pursuing more stage performance opportunities, in addition to working with Land Paths, another longtime passion.

“I’m not going to be bored,” he says. “I plan to stay very, very busy.”

Daniel Waller leaving Copperfield’s Underground: Joe Cochrane isn’t the only longtime book-adjacent superstar in town who is going to be saying goodbye. At of the end of the month, Daniel Waller, the manager of Copperfield’s Book’s downstairs used book store, is leaving the company he’s been with for 26 years. His plans are to relocate to Washington state, though where exactly he’s yet to decide.

“I don’t know, and I don’t care,” he said last week, in between surveying boxes of used books brought in by folks looking to make a few extra bucks. Added Waller, whose official bio describes him as enjoying reading “anything on funerary arts,” along with science books and rock music bios, “I’m not really sure what I’m doing next, but I’m kind of looking forward to going somewhere else and doing something different.”

Petaluma’s “CARe Show for Kids” a huge success: Over 120 cool cars rolled into Petaluma on the weekend of July 17 for the Salvation Army’s annual “CARe Show for Kids,” held outdoors at Casa Grande High School. The event, featuring an assortment of tricked out vehicles, polished and shined to drool-worthy perfection, was a fundraiser designed to purchase back-to-school supplies for kids in the community. According to a new release from the organizers, the Petaluma event raised $6,000 for the yearly effort to distribute 150 backpacks filled with things like notebooks, paper, pens, calculators, rulers and pencils, and other important tools.

During the five-hour-long show, the Petaluma Police Department’s command vehicle was present, with tours offered to the attendees. Per tradition, another popular attraction was the People’s Choice competition, giving awards in 11 different categories.

Got an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.