Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma musicians reassemble The Space Orchestra

Petaluma musicians reassemble The Space Orchestra to close out Healdsburg’s 2021 plaza concert series: To many classic rock music-lovers, Joe Cocker’s 1970 “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” is one of the greatest live concert albums of all time. Four years ago, several local musicians decided to recreate the concert, song for song, from beginning to end, and with a little help from over a dozen friends, called the 15-piece ensemble The Space Orchestra. Fronted by Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James on vocals, with musical and vocal assists from Pamela Joyce (Foxes in the Henhouse, The Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo), Chris Chappell (The Incubrators), the ensemble presented its eccentric tribute to Cocker and company several times in a variety of settings, indoor and out.

Well, it’s now been over two years (for obvious reasons) since the group was able to gather together to perform the show. But anyone hankering for a bit of authentic, full-bodied soul served up large and loud can catch the Space Orchestra on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Tuesdays in the Plaza, the weekly concert series presented by Healdsburg’s parks and recreation department. The events are free, held outdoors, and Saint James, Joyce and Chappell are hoping to see plenty of Petaluma fans at the show, sitting on blankets and sipping their favorite beverages. This year’s series started later than usual, and crowds have been understandably lighter than in past years. There was no Tuesdays on the Plaza in 2020 at all, again for obvious reasons. The popular series generally ends with some sort of tribute band, and The Space Orchestra was set to close out the series in 2020 before it was called off. Finally, the joyfully noisy, bigger-is-better party-on-a-stage show will get to shine.

“Musically, ‘Mad Dogs & Englishmen’ is spectacular,” Saint James told the Argus-Courier in 2019, while preparing for a Space Orchestra show at the Mystic Theatre. “It’s volcanic! Cocker was so raw and real, at a place where he couldn’t fake anything, so he didn’t even try. I think ‘Mad Dogs’ is one of the greatest concert albums ever made, and I still can’t believe I get to go on stage and be a part of bringing that back to life a little.”

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Argus Courier’s community editor at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.