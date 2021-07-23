Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma pre-schooler named Tiny Miss Agriculture

Petaluma 4-year-old named Tiny Miss Agriculture USA: Peyton Ferrero, the daughter of Petaluma ranchers J.D. and Morgan Ferrero, has been named California’s 2021 Tiny Miss Agriculture USA Queen, having earlier earned the distinction at the Sonoma County level in March of 2021.

Peyton, 4 years old, enjoys participating in her family’s show pig operation, which provides sows for junior livestock exhibitors at more than half-a-dozen local county fairs. Since the age of 2, she has been showing the family’s prize pigs alongside her sister Emma.

Last November, Peyton assisted a local 4-H group in collecting turkeys for the Redwood Gospel Mission, and also helped bake and deliver six-dozen cookies to local fire stations during the fall firestorms. Her current community service project is to build “little free pantries,” similar to “little free libraries,” through which local neighborhoods can share food with those in need.

Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit program designed to positively promote and celebrate various educational aspects of agriculture. Information about the program can be found at MissArgricultureUSA.org.

All Hallows Art Fest set to return to Hermann Sons Hall: After pivoting to an online Facebook-based art sale last year, Petaluma’s annual All Hallows Art Fest is planning a return to staging an in-person event this September. Want to see a pair of love-struck skeletons happily gazing into the sockets where their eyes once were? Maybe a decorative cake that just happens to have teeth? How about a coffee mug designed to resemble a robot, Cthulhu or the Creature of the Black Lagoon? Well then, this is your kind of art show. Previous to the pandemic, the popular juried exhibition and sale regularly drew thousands of Halloween fans to Petaluma from all over the country, where they could talk with the makers about their spooky, funny, weird and wonderful creations. The 2021 event is scheduled for Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Avenue The show is presented by the Halloween Folk Art Society, and is produced by Petaluma’s Stephanie Tanzer Sherratt. Find out more at HalloweenFolkArtSociety.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Maybe a photo to go with it? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.