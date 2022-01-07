Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma’s Carl Jordan directs acclaimed drag play at 6th Street Playhouse

Carl Jordan, director

“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” the new show originally scheduled to open this weekend at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse - but postponed a week due to COVID-19 concerns - is directed by Carl Jordan, the award-winning Petaluma régisseur.

Régisseur.

That’s a fancy word for a person who stages a grand theatrical production.

“Georgia McBride,” nominated for a 2016 Drama Desk award for Best New Off-Broadway play, tells the story of a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator forced to step in as a member of a drag queen act, who discovers that he’s not just good at it — he’s born for it.

Jordan recently directed “Sunset Boulevard” for Sonoma Arts Live. The current play, written by Matthew Lopez (“The Whipping Man”), runs weekends through February 6 (with six performances having been added to accommodate the shut-down this weekend).

For tickets and information visit 6thStreetPlayhouse.com.

