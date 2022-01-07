Subscribe

Petaluma Buzz: Petaluma’s Carl Jordan directs acclaimed drag play at 6th Street Playhouse

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 7, 2022, 8:11AM
Updated 5 hours ago
Carl Jordan, director
“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” the new show originally scheduled to open this weekend at Santa Rosa’s 6th Street Playhouse - but postponed a week due to COVID-19 concerns - is directed by Carl Jordan, the award-winning Petaluma régisseur.

That’s a fancy word for a person who stages a grand theatrical production.

“Georgia McBride,” nominated for a 2016 Drama Desk award for Best New Off-Broadway play, tells the story of a down-on-his-luck Elvis impersonator forced to step in as a member of a drag queen act, who discovers that he’s not just good at it — he’s born for it.

Jordan recently directed “Sunset Boulevard” for Sonoma Arts Live. The current play, written by Matthew Lopez (“The Whipping Man”), runs weekends through February 6 (with six performances having been added to accommodate the shut-down this weekend).

For tickets and information visit 6thStreetPlayhouse.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Send an email to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

