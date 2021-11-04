Petaluma Buzz: Pro narrator Kendra Murray named in Halloween audiobook awards

On Oct. 31, the 2021 Audiobook Adrenaline Awards took place in a delightfully goofy virtual presentation sponsored by Iowa-based audio-production company Northern Lake Iowa.

Honoring a variety of suspense and horror-themed audiobooks, the awards included a “Suspense” category, and one of the nominees was Liane Carmen’s “Where the Truth Hides,” narrated by Petaluma’s own Kendra Murray, co-founder of Squeaky Cheese Productions, a local audio-production studio known for lively recordings of independent fiction works.

Sadly for those of us holding their breath for Murray while watching the Facebook-streamed awards show (apparently co-narrated by “God,” who did an impressive job), the winner in the suspense category was “Reclaimed,” written by Medeleine Roux, narrated by Eunice Wong.

As presenter S.J. Verengo said upon announcing the winner, “Congratulations to all the winners. You are all awesome.”

We second that, and extend our own congratulations to Kendra Murray and Squeaky Cheese.

