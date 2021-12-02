Petaluma Buzz: Renowned sitar-player at local restaurant

A pair of gifted classical Indian music performers — who just happen to live in Sonoma County — will entertain diners this Saturday night at Ambrosia Indian Cuisine in Petaluma. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4, sitar-player Peter Van Gelder will team up with tabla player Dana Pandey for an evening of first-rate classical Indian rhythms and melodies in the tradition of legendary musician Ali Akbar Khansahib.

Van Gelder began his career as a rock musician, playing with the seminal ‘60s band The Great Society, featuring a then-unknown Grace Slick. He eventually left pop music to devote his life to the sitar and classical Indian music, becoming one of the first American disciples of Khansahib. He has performed all over the world for the last 50 years.

Dana Pandey is one of the premiere Western tabla players, and is a longtime protege of Zakir Hussain. A recipient of a Smithsonian Performing Arts Fellowship to study tabla in India, Pandey spent six months in residence at the Sangeet Research Academy in Calcutta. She was a founding member of Zakir Hussain and the Rhythm Experience, a percussion ensemble that toured extensively through Canada, Europe and the United States.

Ambrosia Indian Cuisine is at 840 Petaluma Blvd. North.

