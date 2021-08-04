Petaluma Buzz: Snakes on stage, Casa grad goes to Air Force Academy

Goodness Snakes! Petaluma reptile-handlers appear in new “Anaconda”-themed YouTube video: Instantly a highlight of the year, an appearance by two Petaluma snake-lovers — and a couple of actual snakes — had audience members squirming (then lining up to meet the reptiles) at a June 27 screening of the horror-adventure film “Anaconda.” The event, held at Marin County’s Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center, was part of the California Film Institute’s Science on Screen series, hosted by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton, and supported by the Sloan Foundation.

Appearing as representatives of Petaluma High School’s student-run WIldlife Museum were Isabella Sessi, the museum’s animal care tech, and board member/educator Rebecca Abrams, who answered questions following the film. For the record, anacondas do not regurgitate their prey after consuming it, just for the pleasure of eating it again. The pre-show remarks by Templeton included the unrolling of a real anaconda skin shed, and the post show conversation concluded with the aforementioned reptile meet-and-greet. The program (sans the movie) was videotaped and is now available for viewing on the California Film Institute’s YouTube Channel.

The Wildlife Museum, on the campus of Petaluma High School, has recently reopened for Saturday tours, with summertime hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21. Docent-led tours take place on the hour at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Find out more at PetalumaWildlifeMuseum.com.

Outstanding Petaluma student accepted into Air Force Academy: Conner Gloster, a 2021 Casa Grande High School graduate, having been accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy, is currently finishing basic training.

“The Academy is very difficult to get into and only has an 11% acceptance rate,” said Conner’s dad Mike Gloster. “You need to go through an enormous amount of interviews, pass a physical fitness test, have high grades and get a congressional nomination to be considered.”

To qualify, a student must have exceptional marks in academics and athletics, and show leadership ability in extracurricular activities. Once accepted, students are granted free tuition and room-and-board, receive a bachelor of science college degree after four years, after which they will serve a minimum of five years as a commissioned officer in the Air Force.

At Casa Grande, Conner graduated No. 14 in his class, was the band’s drum major, and a team captain of the varsity wrestling team. As for those “extracurricular” activities, he was a two-time camp counselor for the Old Adobe 6th grade camp, earned a 3rd degree black belt in Tae Kwan Do and served regularly as a food bank volunteer.

“We dropped Conner off at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs for Inception Day on June 24,” Gloster reported. “He had five weeks of basic training and will start classes after a week of transition. He went in wanting to major in Aerospace Engineering and might try to be a pilot.”

