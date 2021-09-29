Petaluma Buzz: Space Orchestra’s new launch date, first-ever Skate Jam

The Space Orchestra bounces back to play big show at SOMO Grove: When the Petaluma-based Joe Cocker tribute band The Space Orchestra was forced to cancel its late-August appearance at Healdsburg’s Tuesdays on the Plaza (due to a positive COVID-19 test for one of its many fully-vaccinated musicians), the 15-member band was not the only large group to feel the disappointment. Though the Bay Area’s Petty Theft was able to step in at the last minute to fill the sudden vacancy, giving a top-notch, typically crowd-pleasing show, many Space Orchestra fans expressed feelings of pandemic-strikes-again letdown, which only made the abrupt change-of-plans harder for the band.

“We’re still licking our wounds,” admitted Space Orchestra member Pamela Joyce, writing to the Buzz last week, acknowledging that the show would have marked the Space Orchestra’s first post-shutdown performance, a song-by-song recreation of Joe Cocker’s 1970 “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” live concert album. Fronted by Petaluma’s Sebastian Saint James on vocals, with musical and vocal assists from Joyce (Foxes in the Henhouse), Chris Chappell (The Incubators) and many more, the show is an action-packed feat of physical endurance for the band and a one-of-kind thrill for fans of classic rock and soul.

So Joyce is more than delighted to announce that on Sunday, Oct. 3, The Space Orchestra will finally get its big welcome back show, with an early evening performance at SOMO Grove in Rohnert Park. The concert venue run by Sally Tomatoes is hosting the fall dinner show (yes, dinner is included), with tickets going for $40. Opening for The Space Orchestra is the Grateful Dead tribute band Dead Roses. A full bar is available, and masks are required.

For those not familiar with “Mad Dogs and Englishmen,” the legendary touring show featured indelible covers of such tunes as “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window,” “Delta Lady,” “Space Captain” and more.

The show begins at 5 p.m., with doors open at 4 p.m. To reserve a spot, visit Eventbrite or SallyTomatoes.com.

Girls United presents first-ever Skate Jam at at Petaluma Jr. High School: Everyone knows that skateboarding is fun. So it only follows that everyone deserves an equal chance to enjoy it and excel at skateboarding. That’s one of the big takeaways from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where champion skaters of all kinds competed, while clearly having the best time of any athletes in the show. On Saturday, Oct. 2, from 3 to 6 p.m., Petaluma’s Girls United, founded by Stacey Vogel, is presenting its first ever (hopefully to become annual) Skate Jam gathering, to be held on the blacktop behind Petaluma Junior High School.

“Bring your skateboard and helmet and join us for a free all skate session,” states a news release posted recently. “We will have lots of extra skateboards to borrow and ride. We are also excited to announce a special guest will be attending, Minna Stess — our hometown hero/pro skateboarder.”

In addition to all of that star-studded glory and four-wheeled rambunctiousness, DJ Hunter the Sound Guy will bring the music, the Wicked Slush truck will be selling frozen treats, and a skate-and-create area will be set up for kids and adults to purchase and paint their own skate decks. If that’s not enough, there will be a raffle with giveaways of cool merchandise and skate shop gear.

For more information on the Skate Jam visit HappeningNext.com. To learn more about Girls United visit GirlsUnitedCamp.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.