Petaluma Buzz: street art, boardwalk tunes and a (fall?) return to the stage at Cinnabar

Photo book on local graffiti only available in Petaluma: For now, there is only one place in Petaluma to purchase Gail Sickler’s “94952 Street Art,” a photography book showcasing the town’s most striking and colorful examples of work by local graffiti artists. With plans to sell the self-produced volume exclusively in downtown stores and other locations, the vibrant little book is currently available at Sonoma Coast Surf & Skate (9 Fourth Street), though more locations are to be added soon, including (once it’s reopened) The Phoenix Theater.

Live music returning to Riverfront Cafe: Before the shutdown, summertime on the riverside deck at Petaluma’s Riverfront Cafe (224 B St.) was becoming known as a great time and place to hear local bands. Beginning on Friday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m., the music will be back, with a weekly series called (what else?) Fridays on the Deck, to be curated by Petaluma’s Pamela Joyce. In fact, the first show of the series will be the Pamela Joyce & Bob McBain Duo, a vocals-and-piano fusion of soul, rhythm & blues, pop and what Joyce calls, “jazzy gems.” Other acts scheduled for the month of May include Spike Sikes & His Awesome Hotcakes (May 14), The Silver Starlings (May 21) and Mike Z (May 28). Dinner reservations are recommended to ensure a space, as COVID-19 precautions and distancing will be observed. Grab that reservation or find out more Riverfront.cafe or call 347-5147.

Cinnabar announces first in-person shows since March of 2020: Leading with the promise, “The intermission is almost over,” Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater has revealed its plans to resume live in-person performances beginning sometime this fall, though not all at once.

And the team has even released its list of the plays they plan to present.

“We have six fantastic shows slated for you starting in the fall and have made plans to present the first half of the season in a hybrid model of both in-person and streaming, if necessary,” stated Cinnabar’s executive director Diane Dragone in a press release. “Cinnabar will hold off announcing specific dates and ticket sales for onstage productions until there is more clarity around reopening, gatherings and social distancing guidelines.”

The last time there was a live show on the Cinnabar Theater stage while an in-person audience was in attendance, the show was David Lindsay Abaire’s “Ripcord” and final performance was Sunday, February 16, 2020. Though Petaluma’s little theater on the hill has continued to produce a trickle of theatrical content after theaters were shut down across the county (and pretty much the rest of the world) due to COVID-19, it has been strictly streaming-only shows, primarily single-actor plays, taped at Cinnabar and then made available to at-home audiences on a video-on-demand basis. The company’s vigorous youth theater programs have stayed alive through a combination of online Zoom-based camps and classes, and more recently in the form of actual productions featuring young actors in masks, staged with a social distancing in mind. “Mac Beth,” the Young Repertory’s current production, was staged in an empty theater in early April, and those filmed performances are available for one more weekend this Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2.

If vaccinations and testing continue to drive down infection numbers, and if Sonoma County gets the okay for indoor theatrical events by August or September, Cinnabar intends to open it’s 2021-22 season with Molly Smith Metzler’s dark comedy “Cry it Out,” followed by Mark St. Germain’s romantic comedy “Dancing Lessons,” Edmond Rost’s three-actor adaptation of the classic “Cyrano,” Lindsey Ferrentino’s dramatic comedy “Amy and the Orphans,” and then the 1994 Pulitzer-winner “Three Tall Women” by Edward Albee. The season will end with a classic opera, to be announced.

Until the new season begins, whenever that might be, Cinnabar fans can prepare for another one-person show, Mark St. Germain’s “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” about the famous German sex therapist, streaming May 21-30. Information about all of the above can be found at CinnabarTheater.org.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop a line to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.