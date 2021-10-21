Petaluma Buzz: Sundays at 7 returns, Jacobo a champion

Cinnabar announces lineup for returning concert series: Since it was founded by the late Marvin Klebe over 50 years ago, Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater has been as committed to presenting live musical events as it has been devoted to bringing live theater and opera to Petaluma. The pandemic, of course, wholly eradicated the company’s 2020 concert plans, and has already enforced a delay to the 2021/2022 series. But now, with COVID-19 protocols securely in place, with the county’s vaccination rates increasing and infection rates falling, officials at the little theater on the hill are feeling confident enough to announce its first full season of concerts since 2019.

The “Sundays at 7“ series will begin on Sunday, Nov. 7, with “The Retro Pop Show,” a peppy-sounding touring program delivered by The Pipeline Vocal Project. A contemporary three-singer a capella ensemble from the state of Alaska, Pipeline features Adriana Latinio from season 10 of “American Idol,” along with Molly Dieni and Lisa Hawkins.

The series will continue on Sunday, Dec. 5 with The SoCo Phil Brass Quartet and the SoCo Phil String Quintet in a program titled simply “Brass & Strings.” On Sunday, Jan. 16, the 2022 portion of the series kicks off with a concert by vocalist Kenny Washington, backed up by the Larry Dunlap Trio. The series will close with the show Cinnabar had originally hoped to open with, a much-anticipated appearance from The Tammy Hall Quartet, with special guest Leberta Loral. The Feb. 6 concert is called “A Time For Love.” All shows are at 7 p.m., and tickets are $25. Visit CinnabarTheater.org for more information.

Petaluma’s Yensi Jacobo honored as a “Champion for Children”: The local chapter of the Community Child Care Council (aka 4Cs Sonoma County), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting quality early childcare programs, will honor Petaluma People Service Center’s Yensi Jacobo, the director of youth services for Mentor Me, at its annual Champions for Children luncheon on Nov. 5. Jacobo is receiving the honor under the category of Public Service/agency/individual.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Send your suggestions to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.