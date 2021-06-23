Petaluma Buzz: The Phoenix rises, The Mystic gets set to welcome superstar

Showcasing local bands, and one country legend (can you say Wynonna?), the Phoenix and the Mystic finally set post-vaccine reopening dates: For the first time in almost a year-and-a-half, the Phoenix Theater’s website is offering details on upcoming shows, with tickets officially on sale and everything.

What this means, of course, is that the Phoenix (finally) is rising again.

“Our first show at the Phoenix, Friday, July 16, will be the same show that we canceled at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Phoenix Manager Tom Gaffey, in an email to the Argus-Courier. That show, which Phoenix fans will have waited 16 months to experience, will (appropriately enough) feature all young, local bands: Radium X, Warning? (with the question mark) and The Weathermen, plus a few surprise guests.

Last March, when COVID-19 forced the shutdown of the theater (along with the rest of Petaluma, which remained empty for weeks), optimism was high that the shelter-in-place would not be too lengthy. In fact, shortly after the cancellation of the above-mentioned show, the marquee at the Phoenix promised a return in less than a month.

“See you in April.” it said.

Best laid plans, right? It’s fitting then that the venue will be kicking off its post-COVID-19 summer season with the show no one got to see. Shortly thereafter, on Friday, July 23, the venue will host hip-artists Lil Bean and ZayBang, followed by X Method and guests on July 31.

Says Gaffey, “We are actively booking and will be announcing other events in July, August, September and beyond.” Keep track of what’s happening at ThePhoenixTheater.com.

Meanwhile, within a few blocks, the Mystic Theatre also remains closed, though as of Wednesday, June 23, the venue was set to have announced Tuesday, September 7 as its own grand reopening day, featuring none other than country superstar Wynnona, appearing with her band The Big Noise.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, June 25.

Ineffable Music, which programs and manages the venue, has quietly announced several other acts, stretching across the final four months of 2021. Highlights of the just-announced line-up include Louisiana guitarist Tab Benoit (Saturday, Sept. 25), Canadian singer-songwriter Colton Wall (Monday, Oct. 11), the Bay Area’s Petty Theft (Saturday, Oct. 16) and Mustache Harbor (Friday, Oct. 29), and the eccentrically infectious swing-and-jazz ensemble The Squirrel Nut Zippers Monday, (Nov. 1).

In preparation for the holidays, the Mystic plans to welcome the legendary America heavy metal band Y&T for a two-day sting on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20, and will start off Dec. with the five-time Grammy-winning blues genius Robert Cray on Tuesday, Dec. 7. More will likely be added over coming weeks. Find out what’s happening at MysticTheatre.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Drop your suggestion in an email to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.