Petaluma Buzz: Three new art shows opening soon

Celebration the life and art of Hamlet Mateo: The late Hamlet Mateo was a renowned Dominican-born artist who lived in the Bay Area for over 20 years, using his breathtaking art — from drawings and poetry to films and live performance — to directly tackle themes of race, queer identity, mental health and resilience. Throughout the month of August, Petaluma’s Ice House Gallery (in the Burdell Building) presents a lovingly curated, representative sampling of Mateo’s enormous, uncategorizable body of work. Curators Jill Plamann and Beth Tisthammer focus the display, titled simply “Hamlet Mateo: A Memorial,” on the artist’s striking pen-and-ink drawings, along with some rarely seen footage of his performance work. The show opens on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3-7 p.m., and runs through Sept. 3. The Ice House Gallery is at 405 E. D St.

‘Magnificent’ artist reception at Vibe Gallery: You’ve probably seen the enormous, eye-catchingly vivid mural on the side of the Ace Hardware store in downtown Pealuma. It’s the one that spells out “Magnificent” from one edge of the building to the other, each letter wreathed in colorful flower imagery that brightens up the vacant, chain-link-fenced lot that serves as its front yard. This Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5-9 p.m., during a celebratory reception at Vibe Gallery, you can meet the artists responsible for this gorgeous bit of graffiti art: AmandaLynn and Lady Mags. In turn, the pair have invited an array of other rule-bending art-makers: Erin Yoshi, Gloria Muriel, Karla Bravo, Margaretta Grazier, Margo Gallagher, Megan Shaffer, MJ Lindo, Samantha Anderle and Tatiana Suarez to showcase some of their own art as well. The reception will serve as the formal unveiling of the “Magnificent” mural, with special guests Mayor Teresa Barett and Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay in attendance. The official unveiling takes place at 6 p.m., followed by live music by Erica Ambrin and dancing. Refreshments will be served as well. Vibe Gallery is at 1 Petluma Blvd. VibeGalleryPetaluma.com.

Arts Center prepares to open tasty new food-themed exhibit: The title of the Petaluma Arts Center’s new exhibit says a mouthful. “Agri-CULTURED: Reflection on Our Local Food Community by Land and by Hand,” curated by Carin Jacobs and Betty Teller, the new exhibition opens on Thursday, Aug. 11, and runs through Sept. 24 in the main gallery of the center. The smaller side gallery will feature works by local artists David Duskin and Sean Paul Lorentz. The show kicks of with an opening night reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring the works of several artists illustrating some visual or philosophical aspect of food, the exhibit is described on the center’s website as exploring “cross-cultural intersections of food and farming in our region,” bringing together local artists and food producers to address global concerns of sustainable practice and cultural memory. The posting adds, “It not only bridges art, science, and agriculture but also engages the spheres of hospitality, tourism, and the economy of Sonoma County.” Along with the art show, the exhibit will include an assortment of food-themed poetry submitted from around the county and selected by the new Sonoma County Poet Laureate Elizabeth Carothers Herron. For more information, visit PetalumaArtsCenter.org.