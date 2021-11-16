Petaluma Buzz: Tree-sitting bear inspires Hollywood screenwriter to pen fictional news flash

Fictional bear parody a local email sensation: First, let us assure you that Argus-Courier columnist Skip Sommer is fine. He has suffered no wild animal attacks in recent days, and if he’s been hospitalized for any reason, we don’t know about it.

Historian Skip Sommer

What we can confirm is that Sommer’s son Scott, a Hollywood screenwriter, wasted no time over the weekend, with news about a visiting bear spending the better part of a day in a tall tree above Petaluma’s charming Raymond Heights neighborhood. Inspired by the bear story, and evidently still feeling a bit of pride after his dad’s recent 90th birthday was honored with the official declaration of Skip Sommer Day in Petaluma, Scott whipped up a little fictional news item (fictional = not true), with the all caps title, “LOCAL HISTORIAN MAULED IN BEAR ATTACK.”

We repeat: this is not true. No one was mauled. Skip Sommer is fine.

But the understandably proud papa did send the piece to a large number of folks on his mailing list, and there was much contagious amusement among all of those who know Skip Sommer, his sense of humor and his writing-and-speaking style.

Yowza.

With that laborious but legally sound explanation in place, here, with Scott’s permission, is a slightly edited version of the parody piece, which we once again state is entirely and totally fictional.

NEWS FLASH UPDATE

Local historical oddity and recent party-boy Skip Sommer was admitted today to a local Petaluma hospital with bear tooth and claw wounds authorities said were related to an attempt to get close to and possibly befriend a wild bear that had taken up residence in a tree at the corner of I and 7th streets.

"I was just trying to help the cops with this one. They're frontline workers, as you know, and need all the assistance we can give them in these difficult times. So I thought I should help them with the bear, the way one would with any other criminal trespasser. Yowza."

When police reinforcements arrived, they found Sommer up in the tree with the bear.

"It's important with bears that they see you on equal terms. It's a respect thing," Sommer insisted. "Plus, the selfie wouldn't work when I tried it from the street."

The bear responded by trying to kill Mr. Sommer, who survived only because the branch he was sitting on broke off the tree.

"It's a shame about that tree, it was a really beautiful tree. We're losing so many trees because of storms and bears and people trying to get selfies in trees with bears," he said.

The wounds Sommer received from the bear and the tree are being described as superficial, and he should recover in time to file his next column before it gets printed this coming Thursday. Sommer says he's learned his lesson, and won't be climbing any more trees in the future to visit bears.

"I'll leave that to the kids,“ he said, ”who are the only ones that should be doing that sort of thing."

