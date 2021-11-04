Petaluma Buzz: Veterans Day Parade returns

One of the state’s largest annual Veterans Day events, Petaluma’s massive parade through the downtown area, was canceled last year, though a subdued, small-scale version did take place as dozens of veterans drove through town to mark the occasion. Organizers are proud to announce that the full parade is back for 2021, and will take place rain or shine on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

With the theme, “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans,” the celebration will kick off at noon with music in the gazebo at Walnut Park, followed by the parade at 1 p.m., concluding back at the gazebo with post-parade ceremony, including a prayer, pledge of allegiance and a tribute to the 15 Petaluma men who died in Vietnam. Speakers will include author and decorated Vietnam veteran Tony Lazzarini.

The event’s website has posted an announcement expanding on the theme. “Petaluma will honor and recognize all Vietnam veterans giving them the WELCOME HOME they always deserved. If you are a Vietnam Veteran or know one please let them know and consider marching on this this historic day! We expect the largest group of Vietnam Veterans from the Bay Area.”

The Grand Marshall of the parade will be Steve Kemmerle, also a Vietnam veteran, and the former organizer of the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade. For more information visit Petalumaveteransparade.com.

