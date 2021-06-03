Petaluma Buzz: West Side Stories returns after coronavirus forced shutdown

West Side Stories, Petaluma’s popular monthly story swap show, will return in July at new downtown venue - "Virtual Reality.“ That will be the painfully appropriate topic when storytellers from Petaluma and beyond gather once again for the live monthly story-swap competition known as West Side Stories. Since its last show in March of 2020, the eccentric Petaluma-flavored answer to The Moth has had one performance only, on July 1, in an outdoor space improvised by Adobe Road Winery. When producers Dave and Juliet Pokorny relaunch the show on Wednesday, July 7 — having eschewed any attempt to take the show virtual through Zoom or other online platforms — it will have been just over a year since the last time story-fans assembled to hear short tales told without notes in front of a live audience. Stories, it turns out, won’t be the only thing that being swapped that night. The long-running show’s former venue in the bottling room at Sonoma Portworks is being changed up too, as West Side Stories moves to the far-more-spacious ballroom at Hotel Petaluma. A new ticketing system will be in place as well, according to an email announcement sent out by the Pokornys last weekend. ”We will be letting you know about COVID safety protocols as we get closer,“ stated the message. “So much is changing, but ... we all get to be together!” As is the show’s tradition, competitors will put their name in a bowl before the show begins, and those drawn will have five minutes to tell a true story on that month’s theme, after which the audience, using a special smart phone app, will choose their favorite. After the kick-off in July, the rest of the season’s topics will be “Doctor’s Orders” (Aug. 4), “Big Shot” (Sept. 1), “Classy” (Oct. 6), “What Are You Waiting For?” (Nov. 3) and a grand finale on Dec. 1 (featuring the winners of all previous shows, with the theme “Forgotten Memories.” You can find information and a link to the ticket site at DavePokornyPresents.com.

Petaluma director ends 15-months of no theater with “The Last Five Years” - Petaluma’s Carl Jordan, an award-winning stage director who’s work has been seen on stages all over the Bay Area, has not had much to do since March of 2020. Though he’s not quite back to directing a show for in-person audiences, Jordan has a new show opening live this weekend on the stage of Novato Theater Company. The innovative two-actor musical, Jason Robert Brown’s “The Last Five Years,” will be performed live each night and streamed to audiences around the world. The company has built a TV studio in its theater, where actor-singers Amanda Morando Nelson and Robert Nelson (no relation) will play Cathy and Jamie — she’s an actor and he’s a novelist — who meet, fall in love, get married, and eventually break up. That’s not spoiling the plot, since the way the musical is constructed, Jamie tells his version of the story through a series of songs, beginning with his anticipation of his first date with Cathy, and moving through the relationship’s romantic ups and extramarital downs. At the same time, Cathy begins her story at the end, still hurting after the end of the marriage, and then works her way back in time, song by song, to the beginning of the relationship, where she joyously sings about how she’s just fallen in love with a guy named Jamie. It’s sad, but also happy, romantic but realistic. And there’s nothing quite like it, and it’s pretty much perfect for this unique time when the North Bay is coming together after being forced apart for so long. “The Last Five Years” will be performed live three times, Friday and Saturday, June 4-5 at 7 p.m., and Sunday June 6 at 2 p.m. After that, a recording of the show will be available as an on-demand program for one week. For tickets and a link to the show, visit NovatoTheaterCompany.org.

