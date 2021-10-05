Petaluma Buzz: Wonderfully ‘Weird’ new stores open in Petaluma, Penngrove producer screens ‘Rickshaw Girl’

Two monstrously cool shops plan grand openings in time for Halloween: Petaluma is about to get a little more interesting — and a whole lot cooler. On the final weekend of October, Ross and Jennifer Lockhart’s new Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic will mark its official grand opening in town, the delightfully creepy enterprise to be ceremoniously unveiled in the historic Warehouse district. On the same weekend, Goblin Bros. Games & Gear, a whimsically inviting new game store on Kentucky Street — presently in “soft opening” mode — will also celebrate its grand opening with much goblin-related pomp and circumstance.

The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic opens in Petaluma on Halloween weekend. (COURTESY OF ROSS LOCKHART)

The Emporium, named for the Lockhart’s Petaluma-based publishing company Word Horde — which specializes in books of horror, science fiction and fantasy — will offer an array of “objects that complement the Word Horde philosophy and aesthetic,” according to a news release from the company. Those “objects” will include books from Word Horde and other publishers, along with gifts, games, jewelry, stickers, art and "curiosities.”

Sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel, the enticingly-titled brick-and-mortar enterprise is at 301 2nd St., where it will share space with Stephanie Hartman’s Our Best Friends pet boutique — another uniquely Petaluma-ish business that’s been in Petaluma for 23 years. The historic building (probably haunted, because that would be awesome) was once the Woldemar Tractor Co. With a soft opening planned for sometime previous to Halloween weekend, the store will officially open on Friday, Oct. 29 at noon. For the time being, the hours of the operation will be noon to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. For information visit WordHorde.com.

Goblin Bros., at 133 Kentucky St., right across from Copperfield’s Books, is a venture from co-owners Ted Woolley, Nicki Upson, Matthew Long and Jereme Anglin, who founded Goblin Bros. as an on-line retail prokect in 2018, and originally planned to open the store — now stacked high with all kinds of board games, gaming supplies and other game-related merchandise — just before the pandemic closures of 2020.

Goblin Bros. Games & Gear will have its grand opening in downtown Petaluma on Halloween weekend. (COURTESY OF GOBLIN BROS.)

“Although we always had the intention of opening a store in Petaluma, we started out selling games online, donating a portion of our sales to charity,” writes Anglin. To date, the business has donated just under $18,000 to World Builders, a gamer-focused nonprofit (“Geeks Doing Good“ is the tagline) that raises money supporting education and sustainable self-sufficiency for families.

Eventually, the partners plan to open an outdoor gaming area on the ivy-fence-enclosed back patio, and a concessions bar selling snacks for hungry gamers.

Goblin Bros. will hold its weekend-long grand opening party on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30 and 31, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those are the store’s regular weekend hours. On weekday’s the shop closes at 9 p.m. Rumors are that actual goblins will be making an appearance at the event. Find out more at GoblinBros.com.

Penngrove filmmaker’s film, made in Bangladesh, opens at Mill Valley Film Festival: “Rickshaw Girl,” the first-ever U.S.-Bangladeshi feature film co-production, based on the acclaimed YA novel by Bay Area writer Mitali Perkins, was produced by Penngrove’s Eric J. Adams. The film will be part of this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival, with screenings in-theater on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m., at the Sequia Cinearts Theatre in Mill Valley. The film will also screen on-line throughout the festival. This will be the North American premiere of “Rickshaw Girl.”

The film follows a spirited young painter named Naima (Novera Rahman) , whose artistry is believed in by her ailing father, though is discouraged by her no-nonsense mother. Determined to raise enough to care for her family and also paint, Naima disguises herself as a boy to win a job as a big city rickshaw driver. All the while, she finds increasingly imaginative ways to bring her creative visions to life.

Adams is the father of Jesse Adams (of Royal Jelly Jive) and Gabriel Adams co-director (along with Jesse) of the film “Up The 5.” To find out more about the Mill Valley Film Festival and how to see “Rickshaw Girl,” visit MVFF.com.

Have an idea for a good Buzz item? Send you suggestion to david.templeton@arguscourier.com.