Edward Snowden to appear in virtual Copperfield’s author talk: In February, Copperfield’s Books will be hosting the only U.S. appearance of controversial "whistleblower“ Edward Snowden, who will appear in a virtual conversation with author Cory Doctorow, streaming live from Moscow, Russia, where Snowden has been living in exile since releasing classified government surveillance documents in 2013. The event has been scheduled to promote and discuss Snowden’s YA nonfiction release ”Permanent Record,“ a teen-aimed adaptation of his October memoir of the same name. In a press release posted earlier this week, Copperfield’s says of the book, ”This adaptation of Snowden’s crucial, eye-opening memoir is perfect for a rising generation that is driven toward exacting real change and embracing digital security and privacy tools. It will inform and inspire future coders, bureaucrats, tech moguls and users of every kind of digital product and service.“ The event takes place on Tuesday, February 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include a copy of ”Permanent Record (Young Readers Edition): How One Man Exposed the Truth about Government Spying and Digital Security.“ As an alternative, ticket-purchasers may instead receive a copy of Doctorow’s YA novel ”Little Brother.“ To purchase tickets or find out more visit CopperfieldsBooks.com.

Penngrove’s “Barbie Bush” morphs again, now sports vaccination line of socially distanced dolls: For months, we’ve been reporting on the ever-shifting display of Barbie dolls, doing various COVID-related things beneath and often inside a large bush near Penngrove’s JavAmore Cafe. The work of Penngrove resident Susie Rosenthal, the “Barbie Bush” has become a point of pride, and something of a local attraction, beginning with the first “installation,” featuring dolls reclining in hammocks made of paper COVID masks. Several months later, with a few holiday-themed variations popping up between October and December, the bush is once again the site of a new installation, this one featuring a number of dolls waiting to get COVID vaccinations. Anyone looking for a smile — and a good cup of coffee — might want to consider swinging by for a look. But don’t forget to wear your mask and keep six feet apart from others, Hey, if Barbie can do it ...

Writers Forum prepares to launch new season of online events: Petaluma’s Writers Forum, on hiatus since last fall, is getting ready to launch a new season of online get-togethers for writers of all kinds. Organized by Petaluma writing coach Marlene Cullen, the forums return on February 10 with special guests Lisa Alpine and Mary Mackey, talking and reading from their own works in a forum titled “Storytelling for the Armchair Traveler.” Two weeks later, on Feb. 18, the theme will be “Family Storytelling,” with authors Waights Taylor Jr. and Bev Scott, Both events will be led by storyteller Kate Farrell, and begin at 6:30 p.m. For information on how to “attend” these Zoom-based forums, visit TheWriteSpot.us/forum.

