DeVere Baker, a Petaluma shipbuilder and skipper during the 1950s, became the city’s most highly publicized adventurer after a series of daring voyages in a handmade raft on the Pacific.

Baker operated prosperous shipyards in Sausalito and Petaluma in the 1940s after a stint in the Navy, according to the Sonoma Historian. A Utah-born Mormon, Baker set out on a quest to prove that ancient peoples drifted via raft from the Middle East to the Americas, as suggested in the Book of Mormon.

By the mid-‘50s, he liquidated most of his assets to build a small yet sturdy raft named after the Mormon prophet Lehi. Baker’s plan was to sail the raft in a number of shakedown cruises, a means to test the performance of a ship — first across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii, then from the Red Sea to Central America.

In early July 1954, Baker and his small crew sailed the Lehi out of Richardson Bay, heading into a week of violent coastal waters. A few days into the raft voyage, its radio operator Donald Smith, of Santa Rosa, was sending out Morse code pleas to “get me off this damned thing.”

A three-day search for the raft ended when a banana freighter found it about 62 miles west of San Luis Obispo, according to a July 15, 1954, article in The Press Democrat. The crew was taken back to San Francisco, with the raft abandoned at sea and the Coast Guard threatening to “destroy it as a menace to navigation.”

Baker began quietly constructing the Lehi II in the Petaluma Creek in early 1955. Its first voyage in late April soon led into stormy weather, according to a May 2, 1955, Petaluma Argus-Courier article, and the choppy seas ruptured the raft’s ballast tanks, filling the cabin with water. On the third day of their drift excursion, the crew once again had to radio the Coast Guard for rescue, this time near Monterey.

Baker began building the Lehi III in 1956 after receiving letters of encouragement from the likes of Life magazine and Winston Churchill, along with financial backing from a Hollywood producer, according to a Nov. 21, 1956, Petaluma Argus-Courier column.

The Lehi III and its crew left the bay in late March 1957 to embark on its shakedown cruise to Los Angeles. On May 5, 1957, the raft completed a 600-nautical mile cruise down the coast and drifted into Santa Monica — Baker’s first successful voyage.

Baker made a documentary of the Lehi III’s drifting voyage, which included scenes of the raft battling ocean storms and dodging an 18-foot shark for weeks. By the following year, he had built Lehi IV in Redondo Beach, a city which would help fund his tourism-garnering adventures.

The Lehi IV and its intrepid crew headed out from Long Beach into the Pacific on July 13, 1958, with sights set on Hawaii. Just minutes before it was cast adrift at sea, Baker’s wife Nola put on board a young mutt that she rescued from a shelter. The dog, which the crew named Tangoroa, quickly became the raft’s mascot and “morale officer.”

A few months went by with nothing but radio silence from the Lehi IV. Finally, on Sept. 20, 1958, a Hawaii Airlines pilot sighted the bright yellow Lehi IV off Molokai. After a 69-day voyage, Baker was proud to say he successfully drifted across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii.

Baker went on Groucho Marx’s “You Bet Your Life” game show in 1960 to help fund his next expedition. He crafted a Lehi V with plans to travel the globe preaching for world peace, but a series of heart attacks prevented him from completing his ultimate voyage.

Baker died at age 75 on Dec. 5, 1990.