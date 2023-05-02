Petaluma celebrates Historic Preservation Month

May is not just the month in which Cinco de Mayo (obviously) and Mother’s Day take place – it’s also National Historic Preservation Month. In Petaluma, a town that takes its own history very seriously (but also knows how to have some fun with it), that means a whole slew of history-related events lasting the whole month long.

It all begins on Thursday, May 4, at 7 p.m., at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.) with a presentation by local historian Katherine Rinehart titled “Petaluma’s Historic commercial District: A History in Preservation.” $10.

On Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m., there will be a grand “Kickoff Event and City Proclamation” at the museum. This event is free, but registration is advised as space is limited. Visit Petaluma Museum.org.

On Tuesday, May 9, architect Jerry Horan will present a free talk titled “Small Town Historic Surveying: A Case Study, at 4 p.m. at the Petaluma City Hall.

The annual Spring Heritage Homes Tour takes place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m., visiting three gorgeously restored historic mansions in downtown Petaluma. $25 for adults and children over 12. (Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.) Another guided tour of downtown churches will happen on Sunday, May 21 from 2-4 p.m., featuring the Petalumans of Yesteryear. $15.00 (Students and Children under 18 are free). A third tour, of Petaluma’s historic A Street District, will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 1-3 p.m. $15. Tickets for all of these tours are available in advance through the museum website.

And what would a History Month be without a “living history” event? On Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park is hosting a big Living History Day, including guided tours of the historic site.