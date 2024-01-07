Petaluma cemetery workers take pride in helping families honor loved ones

A popular phrase, often attributed to Benjamin Franklin at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, reads: “Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” While many are taught that a good certified personal accountant can help alleviate some of the stress often brought on by the latter, it goes without saying that expert funeral services are equally — if not more — important to the former.

There are very few events in life that are as difficult to navigate as the death of a loved one. From the emotional distress to the financial burden to the unfamiliarity in the whole process of the undertaking, it’s imperative that there be capable, trusted teams able to guide individuals and families through notoriously arduous times.

Since 1859, Cypress Hill Memorial Park, located off Magnolia Avenue close to Petaluma Boulevard, provides those services to the growing community of Petaluma.

Cypress Hill Memorial Park, which works in tandem with Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory across the street, is a unique memorial park in that it’s nondenominational, meaning that it accepts individuals and families of all faiths, and it blends both the traditional cemetery with more modern specialties, like custom headstones, mausoleums and even a pet cemetery.

‘It’s a very hard, long job process’

Carolyn Fulton, a Santa Rosa native that serves as the general manager, started part time with the organization 20 years ago, even if it has ended up being a bit longer than she had originally anticipated.

“It actually started out to be temporary just to sort of fill in while I was looking for other work,” she said. “I never meant to be here, it was always just a stopover and I don’t know what happened. I think I just fell in love with the cemetery and the families and the people that I work with and somehow it became a career.”

Daniel Telles, whose family has been in the funeral services industry for generations, first joined the Cypress Hill Memorial Park team as full-time six years ago after years working in the South Bay. His father was one of the first cemetery operators in the South Bay where Telles grew up and he fully expects that his son will continue the tradition when he ultimately passes.

“On (my father’s) passing, I made a choice; whether to stay in the modern world of electronics and automation and high-tech, which my field of studies were in, or opt to stay in the cemetery business for him,” he said. “When my father died in 1992, I continued, and my son will continue when I pass, so the cemetery business is a traditional type of work structure.”

Telles said he spent three to four months with a recent client in order to find just the right boulder to use for the family’s plot.

“We come in at a very stressful and disturbing time in someone’s life,” Telles said. “It’s a very hard, long job process. First and foremost, we’re here for the families, so we have to have compassion for what they’re going through and feelings for what they’re going through and we have to try to accommodate everything to make it work for them the way that they want it to work.”

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, which merged both Parent Funeral Chapel and Sorensen Funeral Home in 1982, has been in its current location on Magnolia Avenue since 1965. Although their roots in Petaluma go back over 160 years.

James Smith, the co-owner and funeral director, is a third generation resident of Petaluma and a graduate of St. Vincent High School. His family’s plot resides in one of the oldest sections of Cypress Hill Memorial Park and he was the first in his family to start a career in funeral services.

“I told my teacher in the sixth grade that this is what I wanted to do, so I didn’t make it far. I graduated from high school and now I work across the street,” Smith joked. “I think I was just intrigued by (the business). I passed both mortuaries every day on my way to school and in those days we didn’t have babysitters that lived out in the country, so my folks just dragged me to a lot of funerals. I just sort of developed an interest in it.”

150 years serving Petaluma

Being over 150 years old means that Cypress Hill Memorial Park has had to do a lot in order to bring the cemetery up to date, much of which is still ongoing.

Roads throughout the park are in need of repair, many of their beloved old trees — which include oaks, cypress, pines and palms — require extensive maintenance and, oftentimes, removal.

This year, Telles and Fulton added automatic gate openers to their main entrance on Magnolia Avenue, which may not seem like much, but makes a world of difference in situations where visitors get locked in past curfew.