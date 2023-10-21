Petaluma ceramicist’s whimsical work can be found at the Bagel Mill, local pop-ups

People can find her cups for sale on Weeks’ website and at the Bagel Mill in Petaluma. Cups range from $40-$50.

Kaylee Weeks, known by the brand LilClayGrl, has been making and selling functional ceramics in Sonoma County since she graduated from Sonoma State University in 2019. With several local wholesale orders on the books and a handful of upcoming pop-up markets, her business is as hot as a kiln.

The up-and-coming Petaluma ceramicist behind a beloved line of blue bunny mugs is about to hop into the spotlight.

For Weeks, 27, this success is the result of hard work and relentless dedication. By day, she is the lead barista at the Bagel Mill in downtown Petaluma; in afternoons, evenings and on her days off, she creates her ceramics at Kickwheel Sonoma, a ceramic design studio in the Historic Barn 5400 on Old Redwood Highway east of Highway 101.

The artist said her style is all about whimsy.

“I like to think that my pottery doesn’t take itself too seriously, that it’s playful and fun,” she said. “When I’m at my pop-ups, I love seeing people run up to my booth and smile and say, ‘Look, it’s a bunny mug!’ My work is technically well made but sort of funky and a little bit different. I like to think I’m sort of funky and a little bit different, too.”

From LA to SSU

Weeks grew up outside of Los Angeles, in Santa Clarita, and came to Sonoma County to attend Sonoma State University as an undergraduate.

When she started school, Weeks didn’t really know what she wanted to study. But she always loved art.

In early 2015, she nabbed an internship with famous ceramicist Peter Shire at Echo Park Pottery and ceramic art studio in Los Angeles. She describes the experience as “life-changing,” and declared a ceramic arts major upon returning to school that fall.

She graduated from SSU in 2019 and started working at the Bagel Mill that same year. Then, in 2020, Weeks joined Kickwheel Sonoma, becoming the very first ceramic artist to occupy the space.

From the very beginning, Weeks would work the early shift at the bagel shop — usually 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.— then go straight to the studio to create. Often she’d stay at the studio until 7 p.m. She’d also hit the clay on her days off, and on weekends.

These 12-hour days have paid huge dividends. Kickwheel Sonoma owner Andrew Kontrabecki said he has seen Weeks’ talent grow exponentially in the last three years.

“While having a formal background in ceramics with a degree from SSU, (Weeks’) first forays at Kickwheel were geared more towards a fun exploration of clay,” Kontrabecki said via email. “With the past two years I’ve professionally seen (Weeks) elevate both her aesthetic and her network surrounding ceramics.”

A whimsical touch

It’s no wonder Kontrabecki has such respect for Weeks — both specialize in functional ware.

Weeks also dabbles in sculptural ceramics, which is a unique form of original artwork that combines traditional pottery techniques with modern sculptural forms.

With the functional pieces, Weeks’ signature touches include one-of-a-kind, hand-mixed glazes and whimsical handles that give her work that sense of playfulness. With the sculptural pieces, she focuses on minimalism and balance.

Her true love: mugs.

“I love the idea of making something that you can use everyday, and making it out of nothing — just out of dirt,” she said. “Being addicted to coffee played into my mug thing a little bit. I love the form. I really enjoy playing around with contrasting handles. The chunkier the handle, the more I like it. Especially if the mug itself isn’t as thick.”

To spruce up some of her mug designs, at some point a few years ago Weeks started hand-drawing silhouettes of bunnies on some of her mugs. There was no real significance to the bunnies, Weeks said “the bunny was a poignant icon of something fun and cute” and an animal she could draw easily.

Customers loved this whimsical touch and responded with almost overwhelming interest.

Today the bunny mugs are by far Weeks’ most popular item. She still hand-draws and hand-paints every bunny on every mug; detailing that takes about an hour for every piece.

Pieces found around Petaluma

For ceramicists who specialize in functional ware, wholesale gigs are the Holy Grail, as they represent an opportunity to make sizable profit for multiple items.

Over the last year, Weeks has scored several of these jobs.

One of her biggest wholesale gigs was for Mario and John’s Tavern in Petaluma — she made a few dozen ceramic cups for a special ladies’ night promotion on February 19. The cups are still part of the regular rotation at the bar.