Elks Lodge Craft and Vendor Faire

Benefit for the Elks Purple Pig charity

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Over 70 crafters and vendors will set up booths and tables at Petaluma’s Elks Lodge 901’s massive indoor Craft and Vendor Faire, on Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All funds raised will benefit Purple Pig, an Elks Lodge charity that provides occupational therapy to children with disabilities.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? This is a free indoor event, with concessions available. The Elks Lodge is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd.

Jessemy’s Support Squad GoFundMe campaign

Campaign to raise caregiver funds for local woman with ALS

What’s Happening? Those who know Petaluma native Jessemy Hudson Harris, and her husband Dave Harris, know them to be among the kindest people anywhere. Today, those who’ve known her best and longest are working to help the Harris family – Jessemy, Dave and their two college-aged children – in a time of hardship and grief. In March of 2023, Jessemy was diagnosed with ALS. Nothing could have prepared her or her friends the challenges that have followed. She no longer has use of her arms, hands or legs, and requires 24-hour care. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist with the family’s needs.

Who does it help? “Despite having good insurance, home care is not covered and it is estimated that Jessemy’s care needs may be over $300,000 this year,” states the GoFUndMe page. “In the immediate, the greatest need is for funding that will allow for up to two additional caregivers to rotate into the support process, which will be immensely helpful for both Dave and Jessemy.”

What else should we know? To donate to the online fundraiser and join “Jessemy’s Extended Support Squad” (JESS), go to gofund.me/417ae4f3.

A Night in Tuscany

Benefit for the North Bay Children’s Center

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Enjoy a stylish evening in the country, with a three-course dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent and live auction and plenty more. Held on the gorgeous grounds of the Gambonini Family Ranch in rural Petaluma, the event features a celebrity auctioneer in the form of California senator Mike McGuire. Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan will be presented with the 2024 Champion for the Children Award. IT’s all for a great cause.

WHO DOES IT HELP? “It is NBCC’s mission to ensure that all children and families, regardless of race, socio-economic standing, and/or resource, are provided with an equal opportunity for early education, and in turn, long term success,” says North Bay Children’s Center’s President and CEO, Susan Gilmore. “We are committed to providing an anti-bias environment and curriculum that supports children and their families as they develop a sense of identity in a diverse society.”

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? The event is Saturday, May 4, from 5-9 p.m., at 7325 Old Lakeville No. 3 Road. Tickets are $175. .

Volunteer for Petaluma’s Una Vida Food pantry events

Regular food distribution operation depends on volunteers

What’s Happening? Una Vida depends on a dedicated group of volunteers to help with the Saturday and Tuesday Food Pantry events, pick up food donations, be a food support driver, help with projects that can be accomplished at your home, and help with the twice-annual clothing giveaway. The organizers at Una Vida believe that everyone has something to contribute. Some have time, some have skills, and others have resources like clothes or food to share. Others can contribute financially. All help is welcome and gratefully received.

Who does it help? Una Vida’s mission is to build community, share resources and lovingly serve others in Petaluma, California and beyond.

What else should we know? To inquire about volunteering or making a donation, visit Una-Vida.org.