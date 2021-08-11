Petaluma cheerleader lands job in film industry

For decades, Hollywood has been a male-dominated world that usually takes years of blood, sweat, and tears to break into, especially for women.

Set production assistant Lily Oehm, a native Petaluman and set production assistant, has cut a different path into the exclusive club — a club she’d never really considered joining until she was already in.

“I’m just a girl that fell into the perfect job,” Oehm explained. “A job that I love and that I look forward to each day, no matter how little sleep I’ve gotten.”

For the record, a set production assistant works 12-16 hour days.

Oehm was still a student at Casa Grande High School when the controversial Netflix show “Thirteen Reasons Why“ began filming in Sebastopol. The producers needed some cheerleaders and Oehm happened to be on a competitive cheer squad. That’s how she ended up working on the show, initially as a performer.

A major television series of that size requires a whole team of production assistants, jobs that are often competitively fought over in Los Angeles, as they are generally seen as stepping stones into the industry. In the Bay Area, the pool of experienced production assistants is smaller, so the producers of ”Thirteen Reasons“ did something a little out-of-the-box.

Instead of importing production assistants from Southern California, they took a gamble. They looked around at the hundreds of talented local artists and technicians who were working on the show already, and took note of those who seemed to pick up on set behavior and rules the fastest. From those, the quickest learners were invited to try the job out.

Lily was one of the chosen few, and she was instantly hooked. After completion of the series, Oehm kept landing jobs with other projects. After graduating from Casa Grande, she attended St. Mary’s College, in Moraga, as a business major. She soon realized that though she enjoyed her studies something was missing.

“I would turn down shows to go to class and then spend the whole class wishing I was working,” she said. “I learn so much more working a day on set than I ever would in any lecture.”

Eventually, without telling her parents first, Oehm dropped out of school and started working full time. Her infectious laugh was in full force as she recalled the conversation where she informed her parents she was leaving school.

“They said, ‘No, you’re not. And I said, ‘Too late! I did a month ago and have accepted a staff position with ‘Thirteen Reasons Why.’”

Fortunately, Oehm’s parents understood her love of film work and now fully support her career decision.

To date, Oehm has worked on everything from Amy Poehler’s ”Wine Country“ and Disney’s “WandaVision“ to the new ”Matrix“ film and, of course, additional seasons of ”Thirteen Reasons Why.“ As far as the show’s recruitment of local talent as production assistants, it was an experiment that clearly worked. Oehm says that all eight of the production assistants who were selected are still actively working in the industry four years later.

Most recently, in June and July of this year, Oehm was back in Petaluma as an assistant director on local producer Ali Afshar’s new Netflix Christmas movie, “City Lights.” The film shot on locations all over Petaluma, including downtown Petaluma’s Penry Park, The Phoenix Theater, Hermann Sons Hall and Bliss Bridal & Black Tie.

Though working in the film industry can seem fancy and glamorous, for Oehm, it’s mainly just good hard work.

She has done everything from taking breakfast orders on sets where technicians can’t leave for one reason or the other, to being the official guardian of a performing baby.

“The baby wrangling job was absolutely the craziest,” she said. “When you are working with babies, you usually use twins. But you have to have one guardian per child, even if the mother is there.”

So on days when another guardian was unavailable, Oehm would step in.

“It was great,” she said. “I love babies. It was a little weird having to give status reports on the baby’s mood to the director via radio though.”

So what does the future hold for Oehm? She wants to stay in the industry and hopes to do more work on the directing team.

“All of my personal heroes are strong and powerful women who lead directing teams,” Oehm said. “It is an amazing thing to watch a powerful woman give orders and see everyone just listening and then doing it without questioning her.”