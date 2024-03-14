Petaluma columnist asks, ‘Can we talk about the hard things?

On accepting, and talking about, uncomfortable truths. Plus, a Q&A with Petaluma trainer Jessica Musallam|
EIRINIE CARSON
ARGUS-COURIER COLUMNIST
March 14, 2024, 6:45AM
Updated 2 hours ago
Eirinie Carson
Eirinie Carson

I recently had a wonderful talk about my book, “The Dead Are Gods,” in Oakland, at a plant store called the Blk Girls Green House. It was the first talk in which I delved into the way in which my best friend, Larissa ‒ the subject of my book ‒ died. It was a truth I kept close to my chest, and in airing it out that moody, candlelit night in Oakland, I had to wonder why.

The book is a testament to our friendship, a love letter to her but also a book about an unconventional grief. The way that Larissa died meant that my sadness did not track a linear route (not that grief ever does), and for a long time I felt I could not even think about the specificities of her death. It was as though my brain, in a desire to preserve our history together, hid every single clue to what happened to her.

The conversation of grief and mourning is a difficult one to have at the best of times. It is not something we are great at looking head on, and it is made even more difficult when the person who died did so in a socially unacceptable way. Like suicide, maybe. Or drugs. Maybe it is because we know that, if our colleagues knew, if our friends knew the truth of it, they would unwittingly project a little of their opinions onto us, or worse, want to know the “gory” details. How did they die? What happened? Are there suspects? How long had they been using? It feels dirty to talk about, taboo to answer these questions truthfully.

Sometimes the pain of grief over the loss of someone who took drugs, for example, can be lonely. For me, there was a feeling that I was being dishonest. I couldn’t tell anyone about how my friend died. I couldn’t even bear to admit it to myself, or hear those words on my tongue. It felt something like pulling a heavy wool blanket over her personhood. She felt reduced. Suddenly she was not my friend but she was a user, an addict, someone who consciously or otherwise invited death into her life of her own volition.

And regardless of what you might think of people who overdose, or people who die by suicide, their lives also had meaning and interest and were more than the way they died.

For a full year after Larissa died, I had a set narrative for her death. This narrative was not the truth. It was a way of coping, an emotional support narrative I could cling to because I could not stand to look at her death and the reality of it.

When people asked about her, I would lie, say she died from sleeping pills, an accidental overdose. If they knew the truth of her death then I wouldn’t be able to make them care about her, wouldn’t be able to make them see how important and vital she was, how devastating a loss this was for me and so many of her friends and family.

I wonder if I was also concerned with how I would view her if I acknowledged this. Would I file her away as a junkie, a user, the ash of society? Would I forget everything wonderful about her, the way she threw her head back when she laughed at every little joke I made? The way she would always make me food if she was making herself some, the way her hands felt in mine, the feel of her hair against my cheek as she leaned her head on my shoulder on the tube back to one of the many London flats we shared?

I worried I would rub it all away like a castle made of sand if I let the tide of loss in.

I had begun to write when she first died, maybe two days after. I wrote more and more, building and crafting that castle back, the turrets and towers of our highest days, the battlements of the things that made our friendship strained and finally, when I was done, I saw I had made a moat around the whole thing. There was now room for a little of that tide, a little of the truth of how she died. I could let it in and the story would be complete.

And so, I found myself telling the story of her death. I detailed the things I knew and all of the things I would never know, the things that happened after she died ‒ so that the past, present and future could sit together.

Humans are not 2D beings. We are so many complex things, more than simply the sum total of our social media presence. We are the things we said and the things we never got to say. We are the things that we keep from the people who love us, the things that we fear ever seeing the light. We are not the way that we die. We are how we lived.

And if you, dear reader, still fear sharing the death of someone you loved because of how it will be perceived, you can share this instead: They were wonderful. They were brilliant. They were loved.

And now, I introduce you to this month’s featured Petaluman: my friend, neighbor and personal trainer. Ceasefire now.

Name? Jessica Musallam.

How long have you lived in Petaluma? Nine years in May. We moved from Bernal Heights in San Francisco, where we raised our two girls until we decided we wanted a little more space and a good school within walking distance. We moved here and promptly discovered I was expecting twins. It was perfect timing.

Favourite spots in town? The climbing trees at the top of Helen Putnam Park are a fantastic getaway. Aqus cafe is the center of what seems to be an ever-evolving community of civic minded and community driven people. McNear school is a place I will always be forever grateful for, particularly the families who held us when we first moved here and had our twin boys and needed love and support in a new place. Copperfields is such a gem, with staff who care about books and people and an environment that welcomes all kinds of readers and thinkers.

What is your relationship to grief? It's ever-evolving. Raised in a home where we acknowledged but then quickly “pushed through” discomfort, I am excellent at overachieving in order to mask my grief and discomfort with life's curveballs.

In fact, it has long been a point of pride. When my younger brother ended his life in the midst of depression and substance use, I was unable to find the same solace in putting up barricades to mask my pain. Two years into grieving I realized I had a choice, and I decided to be more honest about my feelings with people in my life. While it is still a daily challenge, I find great comfort in connecting with others through sharing pain, heaviness and insecurities.

I feel so sad to have lost my best friend and brother, but also so clear in my thinking around the importance of strong friendships. honest feelings and giving myself grace. Grief is one of my favorite things to talk about. It makes me feel closer to people than almost anything else. It breaks the ice and gets to the heart of being human like nothing else. I love that I had to discover this ... and I hate that I had to. It's a tricky spot to be in.

I find that once you start talking about grief and loss people open up almost immediately, even strangers. Agreed. I think there is a deeply rooted fear among us around scaring people away with our trauma or intense feelings of grief. It is so much easier sometimes to just not share that side of ourselves, but when we do, it's as if we open the gates for those who didn't have the courage to share, and it becomes a shared experience of taking that step together to be honest and kind of bear one another's burdens. It's so powerful and so simple.

What was your brother’s name? Ryan.

Do you have any ways you like to remember him? We have two of his guitars hanging in my home. The kids also know he was a writer – my twin boys just got mini journals for Christmas this year because we were talking about how Uncle Ryan wrote stories about anything he wanted and kept them so that he could publish a book one day. We also like to get something sweet on his birthday March 18. He was a real big peanut butter and chocolate fan.

Do you talk to your children about grief? Absolutely. They know that my brother took his life and had a very unwell mental health experience during the teen/adult half of his life. He was my best friend from the time we were tiny. Despite our three-year gap in age we were so close that we just sort of shared everything, walked arm in arm down the street, called one another when we lived far apart, and were able to be ourselves, knowing we were loved and respected in a way only siblings and family are capable of.

Because of this my kids know that I feel a deep sense of loss, loneliness and longing for all the things he could be experiencing with us were he still alive today. I share stories of his life with them, but mostly I talk about the experience of losing someone and I like to be honest so that my kids know grief is not a set period of time or a single emotion. It is forever a part of me and I can be better supported and seen when people know about it.

What a wonderful way of describing it. What ways can our community here help support grieving people, do you think? Have organized, facilitated groups around sharing and discussing grief. From losing a pet to grieving a broken marriage, to not having the family you imagined, or experiencing the death of a loved one, there are so many people who just want to know they are not alone in their experience of loss, and it helps so much to build community around that. It's as if our sharing releases some of our own burden and then fills our individual cups by allowing us to feel for someone else’s loss. I'd love to see regular meet-ups around town where we can be whatever we need to be in the moment to move through the grief we feel.

Let's end on an up note. What song do you have on repeat right now? Anything by Jeffrey Martin. Or Taylor Swift’s “Antihero.” What can I say? As the mom to four kids and wife to a very emotionally evolved man – we are “Swifties!”

“Eirinie Asks” appears on the third Friday of every month in the Petaluma Argus-Courier. In this column, every month, Carson shares a few personal thoughts about life and her journey through it, and has a short conversation with local folks about their lives, their loves, and their relationship with grief. This Women’s History Month, Carson will be celebrating by participating in Sebastopol’s 2024 Lit Crawl, April 13, 2 - 6 p.m., and hopes to see you there. To find out more about Jessica Musallam visit her website at Jessicamusallamcpt.com. You can also visit the Blk Girls Green House, where you can buy some plants, find some locally made scents and soaps, and support a Black, women-owned business: BGGH.shop.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor