I recently had a wonderful talk about my book, “The Dead Are Gods,” in Oakland, at a plant store called the Blk Girls Green House. It was the first talk in which I delved into the way in which my best friend, Larissa ‒ the subject of my book ‒ died. It was a truth I kept close to my chest, and in airing it out that moody, candlelit night in Oakland, I had to wonder why.

The book is a testament to our friendship, a love letter to her but also a book about an unconventional grief. The way that Larissa died meant that my sadness did not track a linear route (not that grief ever does), and for a long time I felt I could not even think about the specificities of her death. It was as though my brain, in a desire to preserve our history together, hid every single clue to what happened to her.

The conversation of grief and mourning is a difficult one to have at the best of times. It is not something we are great at looking head on, and it is made even more difficult when the person who died did so in a socially unacceptable way. Like suicide, maybe. Or drugs. Maybe it is because we know that, if our colleagues knew, if our friends knew the truth of it, they would unwittingly project a little of their opinions onto us, or worse, want to know the “gory” details. How did they die? What happened? Are there suspects? How long had they been using? It feels dirty to talk about, taboo to answer these questions truthfully.

Sometimes the pain of grief over the loss of someone who took drugs, for example, can be lonely. For me, there was a feeling that I was being dishonest. I couldn’t tell anyone about how my friend died. I couldn’t even bear to admit it to myself, or hear those words on my tongue. It felt something like pulling a heavy wool blanket over her personhood. She felt reduced. Suddenly she was not my friend but she was a user, an addict, someone who consciously or otherwise invited death into her life of her own volition.

And regardless of what you might think of people who overdose, or people who die by suicide, their lives also had meaning and interest and were more than the way they died.

For a full year after Larissa died, I had a set narrative for her death. This narrative was not the truth. It was a way of coping, an emotional support narrative I could cling to because I could not stand to look at her death and the reality of it.

When people asked about her, I would lie, say she died from sleeping pills, an accidental overdose. If they knew the truth of her death then I wouldn’t be able to make them care about her, wouldn’t be able to make them see how important and vital she was, how devastating a loss this was for me and so many of her friends and family.

I wonder if I was also concerned with how I would view her if I acknowledged this. Would I file her away as a junkie, a user, the ash of society? Would I forget everything wonderful about her, the way she threw her head back when she laughed at every little joke I made? The way she would always make me food if she was making herself some, the way her hands felt in mine, the feel of her hair against my cheek as she leaned her head on my shoulder on the tube back to one of the many London flats we shared?

I worried I would rub it all away like a castle made of sand if I let the tide of loss in.

I had begun to write when she first died, maybe two days after. I wrote more and more, building and crafting that castle back, the turrets and towers of our highest days, the battlements of the things that made our friendship strained and finally, when I was done, I saw I had made a moat around the whole thing. There was now room for a little of that tide, a little of the truth of how she died. I could let it in and the story would be complete.

And so, I found myself telling the story of her death. I detailed the things I knew and all of the things I would never know, the things that happened after she died ‒ so that the past, present and future could sit together.

Humans are not 2D beings. We are so many complex things, more than simply the sum total of our social media presence. We are the things we said and the things we never got to say. We are the things that we keep from the people who love us, the things that we fear ever seeing the light. We are not the way that we die. We are how we lived.

And if you, dear reader, still fear sharing the death of someone you loved because of how it will be perceived, you can share this instead: They were wonderful. They were brilliant. They were loved.

