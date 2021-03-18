Petaluma comedian a social media sensation

Jesus Garcia has a degree in business, and an undergraduate in astronomy. He speaks three languages, including French. He is a legit young Renaissance man.

But to his millions of fans, not only in the U.S. but in other parts of the world, Garcia — better known by his stage name of “Mr. Chuy” — is a Petaluma comedian who often sports a towel over his head, imitating a stereotypical Mexican homemaker. Zany, frequently speaking in a high-pitched voice when he plays women (some would say his own mother), Garcia’s outlandish portrayals of working-class Mexicans has countless fans laughing hard.

And the laughs just keep on coming for the 24-year-old former resident of Marin County but who now lives with his Mexican family in Petaluma. He has made a career as a comedian exploring Latino everyday Latino life.

Garcia has millions of followers on social media who eagerly wait the comedian’s short weekly episodes. These days, he sports a curly haircut and a little black mustache.

As Mr. Chuy, like comedian Eddie Murphy, Garcia performs various characters in his videos. They range from the Mexican mom, the sombrero-wearing dad, gang members. All of his characters are involved in zany situations that take jabs at society and daily barrio life.

“I love comedy!” said Garcia. “I was always the annoying kid. I told jokes wherever I could. Always laughing, always funny. I was always the clown. I think I got it from my dad.”

His social media followers, who number in the millions, agree on one thing about Mr. Chuy — he's funny.

García comes from a Mexican immigrant family, originally from Guadalajara, the state capital of Jalisco. As a boy he grew up in Marin County, in the city of Novato, with the family eventually moving to Petaluma.

For a time after the family’s move, the young man remained enrolled in Novato. Garcia's parents, who worked as gardeners, would wake him up at 5:45 in the morning to take him to school.

Since he was a boy, García had a taste for comedy. He was attracted to stand-up comedians such as George López and Gabriel Iglesias. But it was one thing for him to look up to comedians and quite another for him to become one, says his mother, Guillermina García. Quiet and shy, the boy showed no signs that he would become a die-hard extrovert, she says. But with the rise of social media, Garcia was able to see the great comedians on video.

At first, the teen started making videos with a digital camera while he was in junior high school. This was long before mobile phones had all the photography and video apps that they now have.

“I made videos with my friends,” Garcia explained. “Then I went to high school. I have done all video platforms. Slowly but surely, I started getting calls.”

His followers say they like how Mr. Chuy’s comedy flair deals with Latino issues, family life and friends. García says he draws inspiration to play those characters from his teenage friends, as well as from his own life, from his childhood.

García is a graduate of Sonoma State University with a degree in Business Administration. Not only is he bilingual, but in high school he learned to speak French. With the advent of smartphones, he learned to repair them and turned his taste for footwear into a business.

“It feels good to have achieved that dream of finishing college,” he said, “especially since my parents wanted me to go to college. I took business administration and focused on that.”

Garcia also likes to observe the stars and the night sky. He nabbed an undergraduate degree in astronomy.

"It's fascinating, really fascinating," he said of his astronomical studies.

But his first love is comedy, García allowed. He managed to combine his studies with making his videos, which he uploads on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

“If you don't have anyone, social networks are your only friend,” said Garcia. “I felt like it was the only way people could see what I could do, what I could offer.”

Garcia usually uploads about one video per week. His followers eagerly await each of them.

The videos have begun to make a profit, García said. He has been able to monetize the videos via social media, getting some brands to support some of his work. In addition, he supplements his income by buying and reselling shoes on the web. He often buys popular sneaker brands, waits till some lines are depleted, and sells them for a profit.

Sonoma County enthralls García, who said he loves its beauty, and its nice people and good restaurants with delicious food. And although he has had several offers, for the moment, the big places with classic venues for comedians like Hollywood and New York can wait. And until then, for as long as the impact of the pandemic continues, Garcia hopes his community watches his Mr. Chuy videos, to have a few laughs and take everything with a grain of salt. Though designed to spread laughter, the videos do carry a message of hope.

“Hold on tight, take a minute and everything will be fine,” Garcia said. “If in doubt, just smile. Just keep a positive attitude.”