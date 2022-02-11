Petaluma comic proposes a truly ‘green’ candidate for President

Is it time to drain the swamp?

This is a saying connected to Washington, D.C. It has been used both literally and figuratively. People say it to mean we should get rid of the mosquitoes, get rid of the red tape or some of the people there, or they just say it because it's ambiguous enough to resonate with people who are dissatisfied with current affairs — and it does that without getting too specific.

I say, keep the swamp.

I mean that both literally and figuratively. What we really need is someone to manage the swamp better. Someone who has experience with, well, swamps. Not only a person who is good with swamps, but someone who is also strong negotiator, has experience in foreign relations, and knows how to work with other diplomats and find solutions outside the norm.

I am, of course, talking about Shrek.

When his swamp was invaded by fairy tale creatures, he looked to the source of the issue — the recent, government-ordered displacement of these people. He didn't build a wall, he set out to attempt a fair and reasonable negotiation with the people in charge.

While the leadership he dealt with, Lord Farquaad, may not have been the most honorable person, Shrek still tried to find a solution that worked for all parties.

This is why I nominate Shrek for president in 2024. Between red and blue, trying to find someone who is purple, let's literally go with someone who is green.

Shrek is a classic choice for a presidential candidate: he’s a family man, he has strong political ties through his marriage and is universally beloved.

On the other hand — and I know this is probably kind of confusing — is Shrek actually American? He has a Scottish accent and is voiced by a Canadian, so possibly not. Is Shrek over 35? He’s not human, but he’s life-like if not technically alive, in that he’s, you know, fictional.

Is that really a problem?

I think we need put all of that aside and recognize Shrek is exactly what we need. Draining a swamp is band-aid solution. It will still be a swamp, but at least Shrek has practical solutions for living in one.

Yes, Shrek as president will likely bring in more problems. While many of his solutions are eco-friendly, he does himself produce a lot of excess gas that has been known to kill wildlife. Is it just fish who are in danger or are people at risk?

I still prefer someone who is literally full of hot air to someone who figuratively is.

Partisan politics are very much continuing the issues of the swamp, and with Shrek we will finally have a third party candidate that everyone can get behind. Nobody really hates him. He comes from one of the highest grossing (no pun intended) film franchises of all time.

That’s all positive.

I know, I know. Some people are probably wondering what his position is on many issues. When Shrek is elected, we'll find out those. Anyway, ultimately what really gets people to vote for candidates isn’t their qualifications.

It’s their catch phrases and false promises.

So here's to Shrek 2024.

MAINTAIN the swamp! Don’t DRAIN the swamp!

Oliver Graves is a stand-up comic and award-winning columnist. You communicate with him on his Facebook page or through his website, OliverGraves.com.