Petaluma couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

On Sunday, Aug. 6, Frank and Helen Dettling were joined by 40 family members and close friends at their home on Spring Hill Road to celebrate the couple’s 75th wedding anniversary.

The Dettlings graduated from St. Vincent High in 1948 and married shortly afterward.

Their children Mike, Pat and Jim also graduated from St. Vincent High. Frank retired as a Safeway truck driver several years ago, and Helen worked as a bookkeeper for local Petaluma businesses over the years.

Frank and Helen continue to enjoy the outdoors and were avid campers and volunteers for Ham radio emergency communication activities.

Asked for their advice on maintaining a long and loving life together, Frank and Helen suggest, “Two hearts as one,” keeping things mutual and “We compromise.” Congratulations!