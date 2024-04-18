Letting the chips fall in downtown Petaluma during Butter and Egg Days

People tend to have a lot of questions after they first happen upon Petaluma’s annual Butter and Egg Days Cow-Chip Throwing Contest. Such as:

Are those real cow-chips?

Where do they come from?

How do they get that color?

Is chucking cow poop, um, sanitary?

Beginning at 10 a.m. each year, the contest takes place near the Parade Judging Stand in front of the Mystic Theater, as local celebrities, kids and brave adults all compete to be the Top Tosser. The event is run by volunteers, with Tom and Linda Corbett taking the lead.

“They’ve overseen that part of the festivities for several years,” said McCusker. “The Cow Chip Contest is their baby. They pull their own volunteers together, and they run the show on Butter and Egg Days. The poop itself is a whole different story.”

As it so happens, for a variety of reasons mainly related to local weather, the fluorescent-colored cow pies are imported from a ranch in Southern California.

“We used to get the poop from local dairies, who would collect it and dry it out in their barns, but it’s been so wet and rainy the last few years, the poop has been too wet to collect,” McCusker explained. “A few years ago, it actually looked like we weren’t going to be able to have a cow chip competition, but then I found somebody in Southern California, someone who lives in a dry, crispy area on several thousand acres, and now she sends me 80 nice dry cow poops every year.”

They arrive in big boxes, ready to be painted with non-toxic, Earth-friendly, biodegradable paints.

“We have a little painting party every year,” said McCusker.

For what it’s worth, Petaluma is hardly alone in its fondness for tossing spray-painted bovine bombs. Excrement-forward games and activities are something of a tradition at many agriculture-themed fairs and festivals all around the world. At the annual Iowa State Fair, they go old-school and dispense with painting the poop, embracing the concept of throwing dried poop in all of its organic, dung-colored glory. Meanwhile, the tiny town of Beaver, Oklahoma has earned the nickname of Cow Chip Tossing Capital of the world, having organized a poop-chucking competition every April since 1969.

And then, of course, there’s the much beloved game of Cow Chip Bingo, in which a fenced in area is marked off as a large grid of numbered squares, where a cow or other barnyard animal is placed. Folks purchase a square for a few bucks, usually a donation to some good cause, and whichever square the critter finally relieves itself in, that’s the winner.

It just goes to show that one person’s cow pie is another person’s party game.

Keep it going Petaluma. You’ve definitely got the right idea.