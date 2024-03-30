‘Late Night With the Devil’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“Late Night with the Devil” is a “found-footage” horror movie that takes the viewer back to Halloween 1977, when late night television host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian) has put together a special show for sweeps week. The episode will feature not only thrills and chills ‒ and the controversy of pairing a medium and a professional debunker ‒ but also the a very special Halloween guest: an actual lord of hell.

The concept of “Late Night with the Devil” is so perfect that I agreed to go see it based solely on the title. Granted, I’m not a hard sell when it comes to horror movies, and add in the fact that it is a period piece? I’m there. “Late Night with the Devil” has an excellent ‘70s vibe, anchored by the color scheme, the music, the costuming … everything except the AI-generated art used here in background and interstitials, rightly maligned by some viewers.

The cast is wonderful, with Ingrid Torelli a standout as Lilly, a girl with a demon inside of her. There’s something otherworldly about her, magnetic, and it was hard to look away from her when she was onscreen.

But David Dastmalchian is, fittingly, the star of the show.

His Jack Delroy has an engaging charm that’s warm and feels knowable, somehow, even as his performance gives us peeks behind the curtain at the darker side of his ambition, and the unfortunate cuts that have been dealt him.

But, of course, Jack Delroy is a character on TV, even if he’s character played by someone named Jack Delroy. In this, the found footage aspect worked particularly well, couching most of the moments we see in question and giving us some context, but not enough.

This mirrors our own engagement with celebrity so well. What’s performance? What’s not? And maybe, honestly, we don’t want to know, as seeking the answer to this question leads to the ultimate, horrific finale alluded to in the movie’s opening narration.

The overall ending, which feels somewhat inevitable and was surprising in execution rather than content, falls a little flat in some ways, but it’s made up for by the very last moments. Still, “Late Night with the Devil” is a film I’m genuinely excited to see again, and perhaps my favorite film of 2024 thus far.