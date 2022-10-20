Petaluma’s annual seasonal celebration of El Día de los Muertos, taking place on Nov. 1 and 2 this year, has already officially begun. Last Saturday, Oct. 15, Vibe Gallery in downtown Petaluma opened a new art exhibit of paintings from Pedro Cruz Pacheco and Peter Perez. Running through Nov. 2, the show is titled “Casa del Amor: House of Love,” and showcases the artists gorgeously detailed explorations of Mexican and Latin American culture, including images celebrating Día de los Muertos, The Day of the Dead.

A number of other art-filled activities will continue the annual observation honoring ancestors. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a paper flower making workshop will take place at Vibe Gallery (1 Petaluma Blvd. North), with Gloria McCallister and Peter Perez teaching the art of making altar flowers from paper. The workshop is from 5-8 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Mail Depot (40 Fourth St), there will be an artist reception and altar exhibit 6-8 p.m., where visitors can see the seasonal ofrendas created by local artists and groups.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 29, the annual El Día de los Muertos procession and main event will begin at 6 p.m. in St. Vincent De Paul Church Plaza, proceeding to The Mail Depot for a celebration of remembrance.

For more information, visit the Facebook Page, El Día de los Muertos Petaluma.