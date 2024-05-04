Petaluma Dental Group to celebrate 50 Year Anniversary with Patient Appreciation Party

Patient Appreciation Party to include raffles, gifts, live music and a barbecue|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

On Wednesday, May 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., Petaluma Dental Group will be throwing a major party in honor of its 50 years of serving the community.

Dr. Yolanda Mangrum and the whole team at Petaluma Dental Group will be on hand to celebrate, with a barbecue dinner, games, face painting and live entertainment.

Attendees will have a chance to win prizes and there will be a grand raffle.

Kids, family and friends are invited.

The event will take place at 1301 Southpoint Blvd.

Those expecting to attend are asked to RSVP at LuminaryEducation.com.

