On Wednesday, May 8, from 3 to 7 p.m., Petaluma Dental Group will be throwing a major party in honor of its 50 years of serving the community.

Dr. Yolanda Mangrum and the whole team at Petaluma Dental Group will be on hand to celebrate, with a barbecue dinner, games, face painting and live entertainment.

Attendees will have a chance to win prizes and there will be a grand raffle.

Kids, family and friends are invited.

The event will take place at 1301 Southpoint Blvd.

Those expecting to attend are asked to RSVP at LuminaryEducation.com.