Petaluma director helms delayed Hitchcock comedy

COVID protocols : Proof of vaccination is required to attend, and masks must be warn by audience members at all times when indoors.

“I love this show,” said director-actor Larry Williams (top left), with Chris Schloemp (top right), Zane Walters (seated, below) and Sarah Lundstrom (in his lap). (COURTESY OF SONOMA ARTS LIVE)

When Petaluma actor-director-comedian Larry Williams learned that a cast-member of Sonoma Arts Live’s outrageous comedy “The 39 Steps” had just tested positive for COVID-19, he knew immediately that the show, which had officially opened the night before at Sonoma Community Center in Sonoma, was going to shut down for at least the rest of the weekend. As things have turned out, the company ended up losing the second weekend as well. But now, with the full cast testing negative and everyone feeling fine and frisky, they are finally set have their first and last full weekend or performances.

A special Wednesday night performance has been added on June 15, but “The 39 Steps,” a spoofy adaptation of the classic Alfred Hitchcock spy thriller, will definitely end on Sunday, June 19, as originally planned.

“I love this show,” said Williams, who directed the production in addition to playing just over a dozen roles in it as well. “I love the crazy characters and the sneaky, twisty game of the show as well. It’s full of physicality and quick costume changes – a bunch of those in a matter of minutes.”

He is referring to a scene in which the main character, a mild-mannered Canadian fellow who happens to be living in London, takes a train ride and meets a number of off-the-wall people — at least one of which is trying to kill him. He’s become caught up in nefarious plot by a secret spy ring known as the 39 Steps, and has become accused of murdering a British agent. Seeking refuge in Scotland, he attempts to clear his name, win the love of a mysterious woman he’s fallen for, and save the future of the free world.

In this drop-dead-funny adaptation by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan, just four actors play the entire cast of characters, more or less hitting all the plot points of the original 1945 film, while making fun of everything along the way. Think of it as “Airplane,” but with German spies, femme fatales, and of course, a train ride into the heart of comedy darkness.

Williams, who has appeared in the show in the past and who said he is extremely proud of the four-person cast — which also includes Chris Schloemp, Zane Walters and Sarah Lundstrom — is glad the team’s theatrical efforts will finally get a chance to shine.

“I’m glad we finally get a chance to show people what we’ve created, because when you work that hard and the rug pulled out from under you like that, it is just really hard,” he said. “But we will be back, and hopefully we will bring in a good audience for the last five shows.”

Beyond that, Williams has decided to remain philosophical, and stay in good humor.

“When the theater gods deal you a hand,” he said, “sometimes you find out the deck is full of jokers. Good thing I like jokers.”