Petaluma doctor ‘paying it back’

Visitors to the Petaluma medical office of Dr. Saw Aye, an internist with NCMA Family and Internal Medicine on Lynch Creek Way, are sure to notice several prominent photographs displayed on the wall. Depicting the gleeful faces of children from a small town in Myanmar (formerly Burma) — the country in Southeast Asia where Dr. Aye was born — the pictures are a celebration of infrastructure efforts that he and several friends and colleagues have been making over the last few years in the remote village of Magway.

“I’m in my 50s now,“ explains Aye, who has lived in Petaluma for 12 years. ”When I hit the age of 50, I went back to my country for a visit. While I was there, I decided to fund the building of a library, which had long been part of my dream, to give my country more educational tools. So ... I did it. I contributed the money and the library was built in the village of Mindon, which is very close to Rakhine mountain. And that was how it all started.“

Since then, Aye has collaborated with others to bring several weather-proof buildings to the village of Magway. Last year, he was part of a major project to install the village’s first clean-water well.

“The people there, they didn’t want gold. They didn’t want money. They wanted clean water,” says Aye. “So one of my patients took care of financing the whole well, and now they are so happy, not to have to be thinking about where they will get their water day and night. Some of them have never known this happiness in their lives.”

Aye attended North Okkalapa Township Institute of Medicine, in Yangon (Rangoon) in Myanmar, where he also did his general practice internship, at the Mingaladon Defense Service General Hospital. Aye’s residency as an internist was done at the Brooklyn Hospital Center.

Aye notes, with obvious and heartfelt gratitude, that many of his patients in Petaluma have contributed financially to his building efforts over the last few years. Those funds are combined with money gathered by his colleagues.

“Whatever we collect, we donate 100% to the building project,” Aye says. “There are no broker fees or service fees. Luckily, one of my best friends lives there, and he is monitoring the project closely so there is no waste.”

Asked to elaborate on his recent dedication to this work, and why Magway was chosen in particular, Aye describes the motivation as a simple desire to give back to the country where his roots are. That goes for his colleagues, several of whom he’s known since his own school years. In Myanmar, every summer, the government selects outstanding students from different region of the country, a selection process he describes as “very tough and challenging.” A maximum of 300 students are chosen each year to attend an academic camp where students from all over have a chance to form lasting friendships and establish life-long connections. Aye was selected for six consecutive years, even after beginning medical school.

“Our friendship is still fresh and tight,” he says of those he met there, some of whom are part of the group now contributing to the project in Magway. “We just decided to do something as a way of paying back to where we came from,” he says. “We decided to build a school first. We chose Magway because it’s in a pretty remote area, far away from the big city. It’s a 45-minute drive, which follows a 90-minute flight after a three-hour drive. Government funds cannot go there, so no building of schools was going to happen. But we could make it happen, so now every year, we pay for the construction of at least one building. We are now moving towards the fifth building in 2021.”

Aye says he and his co-participants have no expectation of receiving anything in return for their efforts, which are entirely privately funded.

“We just want to give them what they need for good education,” he says. “If these children have a good education, they can take that good knowledge forward with them, which creates possibilities for them and their lives.”

Each 30 by 90 foot building costs $30,000 to construct, Aye says, and is big enough to hold three classrooms. They can also serve as community gathering spots. One of the complications of working in Myanmar, of course, is the whether, and the need to make the new buildings as rain and wind-resistant as possible.

“In my country, we only have three seasons,“ says Aye. ”We have summer, we have winter and we have the rainy season. Rainy season is like a monsoon, very heavy rain. Now they have a weather-proof building for the school, and they don’t have to worry about rain or shine. They are very happy about it.“

Aye believes that these gifts of education and water will be paid forward.

“In their dreams, they’d now like to be like us, and get to the point where they can contribute to building schools in other areas nearby,” he says. ”That is the feeling that is already being implanted in their hearts. That’s the feedback that we’ve been getting. It’s a very good feeling, to have helped make that possible.“