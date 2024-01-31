FRIDAY

Jazz Concert at Petaluma Museum

The Petaluma Historical Library and Museum hosts the 24th Annual Jazz Concert Celebrating Black History Month, featuring the quartet doRiaN Mode. The group plays vintage jazz and blues, with Bob Johns on piano/trumpet, David Scott on sax/flute, Tony Blake on drums and Dorian Bartley on bass/vocals. Tickets $35-40. 7 p.m. 20 Fourth St. Reserve tickets at PetalumaMuseum.com.

FRIDAY

Luvplanet

Singer-songwriters Nicole Sutton and Mark McGee (lead guitarist for Gregg Allman, 1995-2004, 2007) bring their musical vision and crossover sound to the Big Easy. From powerful anthems to emotional ballads to extended psychedelic jams, Luvplanet delivers memorable songs with universal appeal. With bassist Tommy Sisco, drummer Michael Amos and new member and keyboardist Steven Anderson. 8 p.m. 128 American Alley. Tickets $10. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

Right to Remain

In a benefit for Doctors Without Borders, Right to Remain headlines at the Phoenix, with opening acts Aninoko, Angry Aztecs and Eleventeen. 8 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $15. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

Crystal Ballers at The Big Easy

Rock out with Crystal Ballers, the ultimate rock cover band. The band will take you on a journey through the best hits of the 1990s and early 2000s. With a lineup of seasoned pros who recorded, toured, and played throughout the era, Crystal Ballers replicates the thunderous grooves of the Foo Fighters, the quirky brilliance of Beck, and the searing intensity of Rage Against the Machine. 7:30 p.m. 128 American Alley. Free. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

PSDSP

PSDSP plays the Phoenix, with opening acts PrisBros, Red Delta and PVJR. 7:30 p.m. 201 E. Washington St. Tickets $12. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

Sunday Funday Blues Jam

Every Sunday, the Big Easy hosts a free jam night for fans and players of the blues. The audience will be treated to iconic classics as well as new material in the inexhaustible genre. The show begins at 7 p.m. 128 American Alley. Info at bigeasypetaluma.com.