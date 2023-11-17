Petaluma Elks holding two-day blood drive

In association with Vitalant Blood Donations, the Petaluma Elks Lodge will be inviting the community to give the gift of life on Thanksgiving week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., the spacious meeting room will be set up for donors to give in a safe and friendly environment.

The Elks Lodge is at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. Donors are automatically entered into a raffle to win one of five $5,000 prepaid gift cards.

Appointments are encouraged. Visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.