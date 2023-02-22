Petaluma Elks Lodge presents check to Sonoma Family Meal

In 2017, in response to the Tubbs Fire, food-writer Heather Irwin founded the nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal, providing cooked meals for survivors, evacuees and first responders. Since then, the organization has continued to provide food during local emergencies, from floods to fires and more.

During the pandemic, the nonprofit raised and distributed more than $1.3 million dollars throughout the local restaurant network to help in providing over 244,000 meals to those in need.

Recently, through a pair of grants from the Elks Grand Lodge and an additional $6,000 raised by Petaluma’s Elks Lodge 901, Sonoma Family Meal was presented with a check to assist in its valuable work.

The money will support SFM as Executive Chef Heather Ames and her team of volunteers prepare delicious and healthy meals for families experiencing food insecurity. The food is distributed with the help of a crew of additional volunteers, many of whom are Elk members.

To learn more about Petaluma Elks, visit elks901.org. To find out more about Sonoma Family Meal, visit SonomaFamilyMeal.org.