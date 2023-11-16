In early October, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum began reaching out to women in the military and female veterans from Petaluma and the surrounding Sonoma County community. The request was simple: help the library in assembling artifacts for an upcoming “Women in the Military” exhibit. In addition to any uniforms, medals, certificates or photos the veterans would be willing to lend to the museum, each woman was asked to write a short biography covering their time in the service.

The show, titled simply “Women in the Military,” opened last Friday and runs through Dec. 10. Local veterans have answered the call, providing hundreds of pieces of military memorabilia, with intimately detailed first-person stories to take visitors on a powerful and engaging tour through 200 years of women’s military service.

The exhibit is broken into smaller sections, including one that provides details on how women served in all of America’s major wars, beginning with the Revolutionary War, through to Vietnam and beyond. Uniforms from WWII, Vietnam and the Gulf War are modeled by mannequins, and several cases display medals, hats, boots, rations, and other items collected by the veterans.

The most engaging parts of the show are the stories, accompanied by photos, describing the experiences, from Boot camp to discharge, of the brave women who, in some cases, had to fight for the right to serve their country.

