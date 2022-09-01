Petaluma Film Alliance’s fall movie series begins

It’s that time of year again.

Mike Traina, chair of Santa Rosa Junior College’s Communication Studies department and the director of the Petaluma Film Alliance, has announced the lineup of films and special guests for the JC’s 2022 fall season.

Here’s guessing most film fans and pop culture addicts are going to say it’s a good one.

The school’s film production teacher, Brian Antonson, will be co-presenting the weekly, open-to-the-public series along with Traina.

It all begins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a screening of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s 2022 crowd-pleaser “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh.

Other highlights of the season are Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 “Dune” (Wednesday, Sept. 14), Harold Lloyd’s 1923 silent film “Safety Last” (Wednesday, Sept. 28), live musical accompaniment by Frederick Hodges, and Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s 2020 documentary “The Truffle Hunters” (Wednesday, Nov. 16).

The series ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30, with a screening of Steven Spielberg’s 1982 “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.”

All films include a presentation, with special guests and audio-visual dissection of the film, one hour before the screening. Most films begin at 7 p.m., though the Sept. 7 and 14 shows will begin the screening at 6:30 p.m.

For the full schedule visit PetalumaFilmAlliance.org.