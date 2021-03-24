Petaluma film critics look at pair of Oscar contenders

‘Mank’ and ‘The Father’ offer unglamorous glimpses into classic Hollywood, illness

‘THE FATHER’

Amazon Prime pay-per-view

Katie Wigglesworth

Painstakingly choreographed and deftly shot, “The Father” is a tense, taught descent through the ravages of mental deterioration as a result of worsening Alzheimer’s. Devastating and brilliant in equal measure, the movie, adapted and directed by Florian Zeller (who also wrote the play the film is based on), is a powerful piece from all involved.

Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman are excellent. Hopkins never feels like a caricature of someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s. His performance is nuanced and hauntingly familiar for anyone who has had experience with a loved one steadily slipping further and further from lucidity.

“The Father,” recently announced as a nominee for the 2021 Best Film Oscar — along with five others, including Best Actor for Hopkins and Best Supporting Actress for Colman — utilizes a non-linear, fractured story structure that puts the audience in the same frame of mind as Anthony.

It’s incredibly effective.

Characters change actors with fever-dream fluidity, locations and events smear together in a patchwork of false continuity, and Anthony slips from scene to scene with a palpable desperation to maintain a grasp on his life and sanity.

This is a raw, empathetic exploration of Alzheimer’s with a final scene and performance that will stay with me for a very long time.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘MANK’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

A “Citizen Kane” pastiche about Old Hollywood, “Mank” is a deep dive into the mind of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), as he faces down a deadline on the script for “Citizen Kane” itself. Despite the clear love director David Fincher has for the art of filmmaking, with a script by Finsher’s own late father, “Mank” doesn’t fall into the trap of acting as a paean for a golden age of studio magic. It keeps in mind the power of imagination and doesn’t flinch away from the effects of media manipulation.

“Mank,” named after the screenwriter’s real-life nickname, is a technical tour de force, with wonderful costumes, set design and detail, and snappy dialogue. The performances are excellent across the board. Amanda Seyfried (playing actress Marion Davies), in particular, is wonderful, and in her limited screen time perhaps shows the strongest character growth in the film.

Then of course, there’s Gary Oldman, who is fantastic.

I didn’t like Mank, the man, very much. A bit too impressed with his own genius, maddeningly non-committal, and swimming in booze and self-destruction, he’s a hard character to like. But Oldman’s performance is brilliant as he navigates Mank’s turbulent relationship with a Who’s Who of 30-40s California characters.

One of my biggest takeaways was how timeless the fake news struggle is.

A script written before its author’s death in 2003 that features a gubernatorial race in 1934 plays as if it could have been written in 2020, reflecting the same fear-mongering and propaganda that helped decide the 2016 election. When will we ever learn that King Kong isn’t 10 stories tall and we can’t always believe what we see on a screen?

While it definitely feels its length (136 minutes), “Mank” is a beautifully made look at a time that maybe wasn’t so beautiful, and a person who was a clear reflection of his time. With 10 Oscar nominations — including Best Film, Best Director, Best Lead Actor (Oldman) and Best Supporting Actress (Seyfreid), “Mank” will clearly be a strong contender at the upcoming Academy Awards in April. Unlike “Citizen Kane” — which lost out to John Ford’s “How Green Was My Valley” in 1941 — this one just might conquer the Best Picture race.

One last thought: If you decide to watch “Mank,” refresh your “Citizen Kane” knowledge before jumping in. I wish I’d have thought to do that. I’m sure I missed a score of callbacks.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Typewriter Emoji]