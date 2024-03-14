Petaluma film reviewers weigh in on ‘Dune: Part 2’ and ‘The Taste of Things’

‘Dune: Part 2’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

Spectacular cinematography captures the imagination in this artistic marvel of a film. Glimmering explosions are silhouetted in vibrant glory through perfectly timed sprays of sand, cloaks billow in alien winds and combat sequences become a dance of vicious elegance.

In short, director Denis Villeneuve has crafted a masterpiece.

There is just one minor problem. This was supposed to be a book adaptation.

After the fiasco that was “Dune: Part 1” with its sloppy stillsuit discipline, I thought this time I would be ready for the changes.

I was not.

Some adjustments made sense, such as eliminating needless subplots to tighten the story. I appreciated the nuanced direction they took with Chani (Zendaya) as she fights back against Paul Muad’Dib’s (Timothée Chalame) ascension to messiah. Their performances are outstanding in the push-and-pull relationship as they come together and then grow apart.

For enthusiastic book fans, this beautifully executed spectacle falls apart during the final act. Alia is never born. Some of you will know the ramifications of that and the drastic change to the plot which to me, was unforgivable.

“Just get over it,” you might say, shaking your head at the needlessly harsh reaction. Unfortunately, Alia is one of my favorite characters, and the moment that is removed is absolutely vital to her future storyline in “Children of Dune.”

It was painful to watch this version of the ending. If I had one of the infamous popcorn buckets, the urge to throw it at the screen would have been extreme.

That being said, I cannot recommend it enough for anyone who appreciates exceptional films. Go see this on the big screen, or better yet IMAX if you want to make a road trip out of it. “Dune: Part 2” is absolutely glorious and I would watch it again, “book nerd rage” and all.

If this doesn’t win best picture at next year’s academy awards, we ride at dawn (on sandworms, of course!)

‘The Taste of Things’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

From its opening scene, director Tran Ahn Hung’s “The Taste of Things” is utterly mesmerizing. The story of French gourmand Dodin (Benoît Magimel) and his cook Eugénie (Juliette Binoche) in 19th century France, the film largely takes place in the kitchen and revolves almost completely around the preparation and consumption of food. The love story between Dodin and Eugénie is as warm as the kitchen they’ve spent their lives in, and as lovely as the scenery the film captures.

Just like the meals Eugénie and Dodin prepare, the film is sumptuous in detail, rich in color, and so, so deliberate.

It’s easy to skim over details. To get so lost in anxieties or in the rush of accomplishing things that one forgets that care in each step leads to a more fulfilling whole, and that “good enough” isn’t perhaps what we should strive for. One of the things I left the theater mulling over is that detail and deliberation in one’s craft are important to cultivate not only for the quality of the end result but for the quality of the experience. Watching “The Taste of Things’ was like a balm to my anxiety.

It made me remember that creating can be that as well.

Here, each of these detailed moments come together for a whole that left me deeply satisfied. Later, I learned that the opening scene of “The Taste of Things” — which shows the lead characters moving around each other in the kitchen as though dancing, preparing dinner for a group of Dodin’s epicure friends — is, apparently, 38 minutes long.

In retrospect, this is believable, and I should not have been surprised. While watching, I lost all sense of time, entranced by the subtle, graceful story unfolding, and from that scene, the viewer is welcomed into the kitchen, where magic unfolds.

A truly beautiful film.