Petaluma filmmaker reflects on 10th anniversary of Fukushima meltdown

John Bertucci remembers feeling sick to his stomach as he watched the news coming in from Fukushima, Japan, on his laptop 10 years ago.

Bertucci, 70, a retired Petaluma filmmaker who served more than a decade as executive director of Petaluma Community Access, didn’t know at the time that he would eventually help found Fukushima Response, a charitable and educational group meant to raise awareness.

But he knew what the images and news reporting flashing across his laptop screen meant to him in that moment.

“I remember thinking we'd 'ripped the fabric of reality' in a way that no one knows how to mend,” he said.

On March 11, 2011, at 2:46 p.m., a magnitude 9 earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that pummeled Japan’s northeast coast. The waves, as tall as 12 story buildings, swept away tens of thousands of people. The damage from the tsunami set off a triple nuclear meltdown in Fukushima’s Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, located on the coast.

“It was the worst nuclear disaster in history,” Bertucci said.

The word “doom scroll” was not in our lexicon then, but Bertucci followed the events anxiously. The situation got worse by the day. The Japanese government and the nuclear power industry initially played down the catastrophe.

“I checked online news, online discussions, and videos,” Bertucci recalls. “I watched hours of the webcam pointing at the nuclear reactors when the steam was spewing.”

Later that year, Bertucci, whose family has long roots in Petaluma, became involved in the Occupy movement in response to the economic crisis that resulted in many people losing their jobs and homes to foreclosures. Protesters were camping in parks and public places to organize and make a statement about the vast economic inequalities in this country.

The movement’s message?

“Enough is enough!” Bertucci reflects, adding his own recollection of what Occupy encampments were like. “It was a place where you could have cogent discussions with 30 people about things that matter.”

That said, he remembers wondering if it was even safe to be sleeping outside. By then, radiation from Fukushima was detected in the air in California.

“This was an issue that really grabbed me,” he explained, “because the catastrophe had a global impact.”

With others in the Occupy movement, Bertucci formed Fukushima Response. The group presented information at public events, where they demonstrated a handheld Geiger counter to detect radioactivity. They took water samples to be tested at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for cesium isotopes, radioactive by-products. They raised funds to test ocean water. In October 2013, Fukushima Response organized five hundred people to form human-sized letters at Ocean Beach in San Francisco.

Aerial photos read “FUKUSHIMA IS HERE.”

Ten years later, people in Japan continue to suffer from the disaster.

“My heart goes out to them,” Bertucci said. “People lost their lives, their homes, their livelihoods. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated and many may never return because the land is too contaminated.”

Even now, on the 10th anniversary of the disaster, the health and environmental impacts are not fully known, because the effects of exposure to radioactivity unfold over time, even over generations.

“Nuclear power and nuclear bombs are two sides of the same coin,” Bertucci said. “For example, General Electric played an instrumental role in producing both nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.”

He was not alone in making these connections. Five months after the disaster at Fukushima, then-Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan gave a speech in Hiroshima on August, 6, 2011, at the commemoration of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

"I deeply regret believing in the security myth of nuclear power,” he said, his comment made more startling by the juxtaposition of the content in that context.

Kan promised to rewrite the country’s energy policy.

Since 2011, Japan has shut down most of its 54 nuclear power plants.

The disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plants, which were designed by General Electric, was not a surprise to many experts. As far back as the 1980s Harold Denton, an official at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, predicted, “There is a 90% probability of bursting should the fuel rods overheat and melt in an accident.”

Bertucci continues to update the Fukushima Response Facebook page as he has done these past 10 years. The page is where he shares information and networks with people around the world.

“I post one or two stories a day. It’s become a practice for me,” he noted. “When I look back, I wonder if I’ve failed because nobody is talking about Fukushima anymore.”

With so many big urgent issues competing for our attention, the disaster may have faded into the past for many people. Because of that, this anniversary is a fitting moment to recognize Bertucci’s 10-year witness, together with his somber belief that the next nuclear disaster could happen in the United States, which has 22 similar nuclear plants.

Warned Bertucci, “We’ve opened a Pandora’s Box.”