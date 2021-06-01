Subscribe

Petaluma Food Taxi expands to Cotati, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa

HOUSTON PORTER
FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER
June 1, 2021, 11:30AM

The owners of Petaluma Food Taxi (and Dine-In Marin) are expanding their localvore delivery services north into Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, with hopes of continuing even farther north and west in the near future.

From day one, co-owners Nick Gordon and Kiko Rodriguez concentrated their Food Taxi services on local mom-and-pop restaurants, as that fit their customer service model best. Petaluma diners are spoiled when it comes to restaurant service, so the hands-on approach to customer satisfaction has been a priority ever since they took over the food delivery service last year.

Even though Petaluma Food Taxi employs 40-plus drivers and covers a good portion of Petaluma’s non-fast food restaurant, it is not unusual to find Gordon and Rodriguez making special runs of restaurant-forgotten items to customers (drivers checking inside bags is out during the pandemic due to health and safety concerns) or taking to social media to give the public a heads up about slowdowns due to unexpected high orders or upcoming high-volume holidays.

In fact, during the pandemic, everyone seemed to want to order Mexican food all at once on Cinco de Mayo. Although most years are busy, nothing compared to backlog caused by plentiful pandemic-driven orders that night, dubbed by Petaluma Food Taxi as “Tacopocolypse 2020.” That night was so busy that Gordon even stepped behind the counter at one particularly popular local Mexican eatery to help the owner and staff expedite delivery orders, which were seeing hours-long delays. This is the level of service you find with a locally owned and operated business that knows their customers on a personal level. This local connection to, and appreciation for, quality food producers is also why Petaluma Food Taxi has left fast food to the national delivery services.

Petaluma Food Taxi’s expansion into greater Sonoma County is the natural progression of a local restaurant delivery empire that Gordon helped start two decades ago. Gordon moved from Boston to Petaluma in 2002 and two years later helped a friend launch Dine-In Marin, a similar service to Petaluma Food Taxi. In 2019, Gordon purchase Dine-In Marin, at which time he also set his sights on Petaluma’s restaurant scene, his hometown and where he wanted his businesses based.

In 2020, just as the pandemic struck, Gordon purchase Petaluma Food Taxi from founder Mike Loubert and immediately brought Rodriguez on board as a partner.

“I couldn’t do it without Kiko,” Gordon stated in a 2020 interview with the Petaluma Argus-Courer. “He’s a local boy, from Novato, and started with me as a driver. He is finishing up at Sonoma State in finance and I didn’t want to lose the special value he brings to the table, so I offered him an ownership interest. In 20 years of this, Kiko is the best employee I’ve ever had so wanted to make sure he’d stay.”

The new venture is called Redwood Food Taxi, in homage to Sonoma County’s location as the gateway into the Redwood Empire. In a serendipitous turn of events, the foundation for Redwood Food Taxi’s business came about when Petaluma Food Taxi purchased the Sonoma County franchise of FoodJets from Mark Urenda. Urenda formerly owned Petaluma’s Road Butler and is credited with setting the standard for customer service in food delivery in Petaluma ever since. It just so happened that Gordon ordered regularly from Road Butler.

I’ve always believed that if you build others up around you, the community will always benefit from your efforts. Make it a win-win whenever possible. — Mark Urenda

“I’ve known Mark Urenda for about six years, and was a fan of his business Road Butler,” says Gordon. “I was still helping run Dine-In Marin back then, so being in the same industry we would bounce ideas off each other. More recently we spoke about the topic of Proposition 22, as it was an especially important subject for businesses like ours. We ended that conversation by agreeing to keep each other informed on each other's course of action.”

It's always worthwhile to be friendly in business.

“Back when I heard he had taken over at the Food Taxi, I reached out to congratulate Nick and Kiko and over the years, we’ve remained friendly neighbors in the food delivery biz,” Urenda said.

“In fact, two of my restaurant partners from Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park opened spots in Petaluma so I was sure to introduce them both to Petaluma Food Taxi so they could work with a quality operation in Petaluma. I’ve always believed that if you build others up around you, the community will always benefit from your efforts. Make it a win-win whenever possible.”

When Urenda was looking to sell his business so he could move back to Dallas, where he lived previously for 15 years, he reached out to Gordon and Rodriguez to see if they were interested.

“Mark reached out with some big news,” said Gordon. “FoodJets was beginning to dissolve the food delivery side of their business and focusing on their grocery delivery software. He gave me a call and said that he was planning on moving back to Texas and that there could be an opportunity for Kiko and I.”

Rodriguez added, “Nick and I have had the amazing opportunity to build something that we think is really special in this town [Petaluma] – a community-minded and local food delivery service. When Mark came to us with another opportunity, we had to ask ourselves, ‘Are we ready to do this again?’ But we could not resist jumping at the opportunity and look forward to building on what Mark started.”

Requests for Petaluma Food Taxi deliveries to Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa come in regularly, in part due to Petaluma’s restaurant reputation.

“Knowing this, we thought it was kind of a no-brainer to expand our reach now that we would not be encroaching on Mark’s FoodJets territory,” said Rodriguez. “Our plan is to continue our same Food Taxi model, but with a new name for the rest of the county.”

However, Redwood Food Taxi is not “taking over” the FoodJets franchise. “We have merely taking over Mark’s restaurant contracts and customer base,” said Rodriguez. “RFT is a 100% locally owned business. That is important to us, to our restaurants and to our delivery customers.”

Gordon said, “Although Mark’s FoodJets franchise is tied to a much bigger corporation, he never thought like the ‘big guys’, always keeping his Road Butler customer service model. We went with him to meet his FoodJets restaurants and every time, we heard a ‘Hey Mark!’ and saw a smiling face. Mark has made real partnerships, as opposed to being represented by a faceless contract and signature.”

Petaluma Food Taxi will continue to operate the same as usual, with some possible bonuses. Petaluma diners may now have the opportunity to order through Redwood Food Taxi from Cotati and Rohnert Park restaurants while the Cotati and Rohnert Park residents seeking access to Petaluma restaurants will be able to order through Petaluma Food Taxi.

“First and foremost, we love what we do and love keeping it local,” said Rodriguez. “That said, if we can make our service even better, we will. We’re part of the community and we listen to our customers so, from what we’ve heard our plan, for now, is to have restaurant zones, based on mileage. We would have a PFT zone where Petaluma restaurants can reach customers located in Cotati and Rohnert Park, and a RFT Zone where Rohnert Park and Cotati restaurants can reach Petaluma customers. The key takeaway is that each zone is expanding but the restaurant list for each company is not changing. Petaluma restaurants will still only be found on the PFT website and restaurants north of Petaluma will only be on the RFT website. Petaluma customers hoping to order RFT restaurants will have to order through RFT, and vice versa for northern customers.”

The key factor to the success of Food Taxi’s expansion will surely revolve around which restaurants they can delivery from in a timely manner, and at what distance. Traffic patterns, ordering patterns and food preparation patterns all play key roles and take an incredible amount of attention to properly manage. Petaluma Food Taxi has built its business on knowing when and where there will be bottlenecks, based on an immense amount of data gained through personal experience. They plan to use this knowledge to build and expanding Redwood Food Taxi.

“We know the rushes, we know the wait times, we know thousands of GPS estimates,” said Rodriguez about PFT’s data tracking. “Heck, we even see certain names on the caller ID and have the order placed before answering the phone. This expansion is a bit daunting because there is a lot to learn, however, we will continue to hold ourselves to the high standards Petaluma and Marin has come to expect from us.”

Urenda added, “Nick and Kiko have done a spectacular job with the Food Taxi brand in Petaluma and I feel certain they will do a great job building on the foundation I have created.”

We ordered regularly from Road Butler, specifically because we knew Urenda would get it right or fix it without questions.

“I’m excited to see what happens next for their Redwood Food Taxi,” Urenda continued. “After these past years of hard work building up Road Butler and then selling in order to concentrate on my FoodJets business, I wanted to be sure that my customers, restaurant partners and drivers all had a solid and experienced team to partner with and Food Taxi gives them just that.”

Gordon said, “Mark has done a great job with his list, including great places like Ozzie’s, Osake, Simmer and Tea 4 U, just to name a few. With our expanded team, we hope to add even more, like Crepevine, Cascabel, Bird and the Bottle and maybe even Stark’s, if we’re lucky. As far as existing PFT partnerships go, Mi Pueblo, Everest and Acre have locations in northern Sonoma County that we hope to be partnering with up there.”

Rodriguez added, “Marks got some great places already on the list. Ike’s Places, Redwood Café, Rosso’s, and a lot of different cuisines. I can’t wait to try Steele & Hops. And having attended Sonoma State, I would like to sign Shangri-La, located right across the street from the college. Their food and staff are great.”

Redwood Food Taxi official starts rolling the streets of Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa on July 1. They are already receiving requests from Sebastopol and Windsor so if all goes well with the launch, will explore those options for the future. “So long as we can deliver high quality food in a timely manner and continue to retain our customer service standards, we’ll entertain any customer request,” said Gordon.

Spoken like a local owner with true pride in ownership.

