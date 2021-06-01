Petaluma Food Taxi expands to Cotati, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa

The owners of Petaluma Food Taxi (and Dine-In Marin) are expanding their localvore delivery services north into Cotati, Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, with hopes of continuing even farther north and west in the near future.

From day one, co-owners Nick Gordon and Kiko Rodriguez concentrated their Food Taxi services on local mom-and-pop restaurants, as that fit their customer service model best. Petaluma diners are spoiled when it comes to restaurant service, so the hands-on approach to customer satisfaction has been a priority ever since they took over the food delivery service last year.

Even though Petaluma Food Taxi employs 40-plus drivers and covers a good portion of Petaluma’s non-fast food restaurant, it is not unusual to find Gordon and Rodriguez making special runs of restaurant-forgotten items to customers (drivers checking inside bags is out during the pandemic due to health and safety concerns) or taking to social media to give the public a heads up about slowdowns due to unexpected high orders or upcoming high-volume holidays.

In fact, during the pandemic, everyone seemed to want to order Mexican food all at once on Cinco de Mayo. Although most years are busy, nothing compared to backlog caused by plentiful pandemic-driven orders that night, dubbed by Petaluma Food Taxi as “Tacopocolypse 2020.” That night was so busy that Gordon even stepped behind the counter at one particularly popular local Mexican eatery to help the owner and staff expedite delivery orders, which were seeing hours-long delays. This is the level of service you find with a locally owned and operated business that knows their customers on a personal level. This local connection to, and appreciation for, quality food producers is also why Petaluma Food Taxi has left fast food to the national delivery services.

Petaluma Food Taxi’s expansion into greater Sonoma County is the natural progression of a local restaurant delivery empire that Gordon helped start two decades ago. Gordon moved from Boston to Petaluma in 2002 and two years later helped a friend launch Dine-In Marin, a similar service to Petaluma Food Taxi. In 2019, Gordon purchase Dine-In Marin, at which time he also set his sights on Petaluma’s restaurant scene, his hometown and where he wanted his businesses based.

In 2020, just as the pandemic struck, Gordon purchase Petaluma Food Taxi from founder Mike Loubert and immediately brought Rodriguez on board as a partner.

“I couldn’t do it without Kiko,” Gordon stated in a 2020 interview with the Petaluma Argus-Courer. “He’s a local boy, from Novato, and started with me as a driver. He is finishing up at Sonoma State in finance and I didn’t want to lose the special value he brings to the table, so I offered him an ownership interest. In 20 years of this, Kiko is the best employee I’ve ever had so wanted to make sure he’d stay.”

The new venture is called Redwood Food Taxi, in homage to Sonoma County’s location as the gateway into the Redwood Empire. In a serendipitous turn of events, the foundation for Redwood Food Taxi’s business came about when Petaluma Food Taxi purchased the Sonoma County franchise of FoodJets from Mark Urenda. Urenda formerly owned Petaluma’s Road Butler and is credited with setting the standard for customer service in food delivery in Petaluma ever since. It just so happened that Gordon ordered regularly from Road Butler.

I’ve always believed that if you build others up around you, the community will always benefit from your efforts. Make it a win-win whenever possible. — Mark Urenda

“I’ve known Mark Urenda for about six years, and was a fan of his business Road Butler,” says Gordon. “I was still helping run Dine-In Marin back then, so being in the same industry we would bounce ideas off each other. More recently we spoke about the topic of Proposition 22, as it was an especially important subject for businesses like ours. We ended that conversation by agreeing to keep each other informed on each other's course of action.”

It's always worthwhile to be friendly in business.

“Back when I heard he had taken over at the Food Taxi, I reached out to congratulate Nick and Kiko and over the years, we’ve remained friendly neighbors in the food delivery biz,” Urenda said.

“In fact, two of my restaurant partners from Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park opened spots in Petaluma so I was sure to introduce them both to Petaluma Food Taxi so they could work with a quality operation in Petaluma. I’ve always believed that if you build others up around you, the community will always benefit from your efforts. Make it a win-win whenever possible.”